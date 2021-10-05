The end of September is no time to go shopping for shorts. But my wife, Sharon, and I were heading to South Carolina for a 60th-year celebration with my high school friends and spouses. All of my shorts were either too tight or too short.
It must have something to do with hitting 60. I don’t eat more or exercise less. But all this summer, the old waistline just would not agree to last year’s notch on the belt.
The makers of the bluejeans and khakis that I wear have figured out this problem. There’s probably an official name, but I call it stretchy fabric. It looks the same as ever but has at least another inch of give in the waistline.
Why in the world all men’s pants are not being made from stretchy fabric is a great mystery. A few years after box springs and mattresses hit the market, how many people were sticking with ropes and straw?
Men’s pants that are both comfortable and flexible have been available for many decades — but with that telltale elastic waist. That type of pants is still on the racks. Why?
In the spring my wife bought me a pair of shorts that have the stretchy fabric. I like the style but not the length. For some reason, the fashion lords have decided that men’s shorts should be shorter now.
That would be OK, except that we are no longer living in the 1980s. Ever since that decade ended, I cannot put on shorts that fall well above the knee without feeling naked.
It was not always so. When I was a kid, longer shorts were called Bermuda shorts and worn only by older men. I thought I would never wear shorts like that.
Now, I see snapshots from the ’80s, or an old episode of “Magnum, P.I.,” and I wonder how it was that anyone ever thought that shorter shorts was a good idea.
But here we are in 2021, and men’s shorts are definitely trending upward. I’m sorry, but if Tom Selleck looks that silly in reruns, think how much goofier he would appear wearing those shorts today.
Men of a certain age have taken to wearing their shirttails out, for obvious reasons. This summer, I became one of those men — not because my belly is necessarily big. It’s because I’ve had to unbutton the top button of my shorts.
So I went shopping for new shorts to wear on our senior-celebration trip. Thinking that shops catering to rugged outdoorsman types might be more inclined to stock longer shorts, I went to those places first.
I’ve never owned a camouflage garment in my life, but I was willing to go there if I had to.
Apparently, the only rugged outdoorsmen shopping for shorts at this time of year are among the ’80s Tom Selleck type.
I ended up at one of those discount barns with rows upon rows of items that apparently never sold in the big-name retail outlets. The pickings were slim, but I managed to find a pair of shorts that are longer than any I have ever worn. They actually fall below the knee.
And they’re a lovely green-and-black camo. I think I’m onto something.