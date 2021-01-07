Surviving 2020 and moving on seems to be the popular catchphrase of the new year. Although every year can’t be perfect and looking back in history many years were underwhelming and even downright despicable. Nevertheless moving forward with a fresh outlook is always advantageous no matter what the last year brought.
A new beginning is an incredible catalyst to motivate us. So many plan to adopt healthier lifestyles and discard bad habits. The holiday season is often one of overindulgence and with the deluge of rain and cold it has been difficult to get out and exercise. We can however make a little effort to replace the season’s sweets with lighter fresh ingredients.
There are so many ways to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into meals. One way I like to do that is by making a simple risotto and adding whatever vegetables I have around, and even sauté a little Carolina shrimp to top it off.
Risotto originated in northern Italy in the 15th century when rice was a relatively new grain that came from Arab countries. Italy’s humid climate was quickly found to be perfect for growing shorter-grained rice, and producing and selling arborio and other short-grain rice became very popular. The high-starch content of Arborio was found to be perfect for the creation of creamy risotto.
Risotto is actually very light and healthy notwithstanding the carbs in the arborio rice itself. Risotto is made with stock and this short-grain rice becomes very creamy when it absorbs the cooking liquid. The dish has no cream whatsoever if made correctly although I have been served risotto in a few restaurants where the unmistakable flavor of heavy cream disappointed me.
Risotto is typically served as a first or second course, and as a creamy side dish that complements rich dishes like Osso Bucco and Chicken Milanese, but can stand on its own as a hearty main course. I have also seen many recipes lately that make risotto in an Instant Pot or in the oven, but the dish is really quick and easy and takes no more than 20-30 minutes when made in a nice heavy pot on the stove.
I have several different risotto recipes that include saffron and other flavors but this week I have included my recipe for a versatile Vegetable Risotto.
Happy New Year! Enjoy!