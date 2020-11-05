A round-up of all things Chowan County…
A local dog breeder died recently – I don’t remember the person’s name; lived in the county.
Anyway, Tri-County Animal Shelter removed 24 dogs from the property. Due to the dogs’ conditions, Tri-County sent them to Compassion for Canines rescue in Virginia Beach and Potomac Valley Pekingese Rescue. Animal Shelter does have one of the dogs left at the shelter, a Great Dane mix, that will be posted for adoption soon.
Twenty-four dogs, so that begs the question – what kind of dogs? Because really, if you had 24 miniature dachshunds, you could conquer Canada.
Answer: a Great Dane, a shih-tzu, a poodle, and 21 pekingese — a rag tag army maybe only big enough to invade New Zealand.
In other news, reliable rumor has it that a prominent pharmacy that has been looking to locate in Edenton is weighing its options as to whether to set up shop at Edenton Village Shopping Center, which may soon be the site of a second grocery store.
If true, that would put that shopping center in a strong position in that end of town. Remember, a lot of people pass Edenton Village after rec league soccer games. Industrial development in that area along Peanut Drive too is putting Edenton/Chowan County on the map.
Maybe someday, Edenton Village will be known for more than as one of the best places to buy Chinese food – Shun Xing – or good Mexican food – Mamasitas.
No word yet on whether a grocery store has signed onto Edenton Village, but we’ll keep asking Town Hall and the Edenton-Chowan Partnership.
“Our economic development team has worked hard to connect the property owner and potential grocers, and have provided all parties involved with needed community level information. At the time when a public decision has been made, we will happily share the news,” EC Partnership Director Liza Layton said.
Forgive me, but I forgot to report on this – a lot going on in August – but Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight appointed detective John McArthur as chief deputy. John is an accomplished lawman like his father Mike, who is County Clerk of Superior Court and perhaps the longest serving clerk in the state. John is highly qualified and he has busted bad guys in many criminal investigations.
And if memory serves me correct, John once found a handgun that was tossed from the Chowan River Bridge into the muddy water below during a high speed chase. An inspiration to many, McArthur is also leader of Cub Scout Pack 164. He’s an Eagle Scout too.
Speaking of public service, praise goes to postman Tony Andre for dropping off a few copies of past editions of our newspaper to various senior citizens in our community. Thank-you!
In other news, thank-you to the people who gave out candy on Halloween. Memories were made. Our kids collected a big haul. Somebody gave out Skittles – vending machine bag size. Kids will be talking about that for years – same as they do when talking about that year the Charlie and Susan Creighton gave out full-sized candy bars!
Newspaper office used a “candy cannon” to give out candy in this age of COVID-19. Candy was placed in end of the barrel before it was fired down into a kid’s hands. Editor thought of that.
Our oldest son Robert dressed like a 90s grunge beatnik, perhaps inspired by my taste in fashion when wearing cold/dark colors no matter the season. Younger son Joseph dressed up as a soccer player – He plays for Storm rec league team.
Joseph’s first ever Honor Roll, he made A/B Honor Roll at D.F. Walker Elementary. His teacher is Kaitlyn Smith. Smith is related to former Chowan County Commission Chairman Jeff Smith. I forgot how she’s related to him because I was never good with genealogy. He’s a prominent farmer.
Daughter Samantha, now a freshman, went to a Halloween party with her friends Carolyn Ayers and Megan Godwin – that trio probably having one of the highest, if not the highest, grade point average for their class at John A. Holmes High School. Can’t wait til the Aces go back to school full-time. But on the plus side, fall (?) sports is starting up soon.
Speaking of Halloween, ghosthunters touring the Cupola House may have had contact with a little girl, long since dead. I hear tale that many years ago, a child’s remains were dug up and may be in some box awaiting review by nosy bureaucrat and/or academic-type in Raleigh, maybe the same place where the Ark of the Covenant is stored – Google Indiana Jones. But if true, the child deserves a proper burial.
Presidential politics plays mighty on the mind these days, so here are a few local connections, past and present.
President James Monroe visited Edenton April 4-5, 1819, accompanied by the First Lady and Secretary of War, John C. Calhoun. The town welcomed him with a 21-gun salute and public dinner at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse. Not sure where they spent the night.
More modern times, while living in Kansas, Roger Coleman, now a Town Councilman, once worked on the Jimmy Carter campaign and helped President Reagan.
That’s remarkable, but here’s something noteworthy for history buffs. His wife Elizabeth‘s great-grandfather was Francis Marion Cockrell, a distinguished Civil War general. An attorney, he was later (1875) appointed to the U.S. Senate and served for 30 years.
In 1904, Cockrell was nominated for president at the Democratic Convention in Kansas City but lost out to the eventual Democratic nominee, Alton Parker – yeah, I don’t remember Parker either. But I do remember Parker’s running mate, Henry G. Davis of West Virginia running as vice president on that ticket. A young man by the name of Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican, would go onto win the election in a landslide.
Interestingly enough, Elizabeth Coleman’s grandfather, Ewing Cockrell, a Missouri judge, was nominated for the Noble Peace Prize three times for his work in creating the Federation of Justice to overhaul the American judicial system. He never did win the honor (or the money).
Last bit of presidential trivia, I once visited the grave of Charles Woodson, presumed to be the great-grandson of President Thomas Jefferson. Woodson is buried in a Black cemetery deep in the heart of Jackson County, Ohio.
Another note, Theophilus Harter’s grave stone not only provides the bookends of his time on earth born June 11, 1837 and died Jan. 24, 1922 but reveals that he served with a Virginia Cavalry unit.
Harter knew the final details of Gen. Stonewall Jackson‘s death, but that’s a story for another day.
After the Civil War, Harter was a coal miner and farmer in Tyler County. Local lore has it that Harter ran for president as a socialist in 1916.
Cemetery trivia: James Wilson, former US Supreme Court Associate Justice, was once buried at Hayes. Wilson was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and a signatory of the United States Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution.
During the dedication of Pennsylvania’s new capitol building in Harrisburg, Roosevelt singled out Wilson for special praise. His remains were removed from Hayes Plantation and reinterred at Old Christ Church in 1906.
North Carolina’s first Colonial Governor, Edward Hyde, is buried within the Salmon Creek Plantation Cemetery within Merry Hill. He died during the yellow fever epidemic of 1712.
Initially when searching for Hyde’s grave, I thought there was a slight chance Hyde may have been buried at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church‘s cemetery. St. Paul’s Parish was established in 1701, as part of the colonial Church of England. Built between 1736 and 1766, the church is the second oldest church building in North Carolina, and the only colonial church still in regular parish use.
Traveled to Fort Macon near Atlantic Beach recently. Impressive five-sided stronghold has a commanding view of Beaufort Inlet. Sign at the entryway says, “Fort Macon was built for war, not for safety. Please be careful.”
While in Carteret County, I thought about our previous EC Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson. Hope he is doing well.
Former EC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Win Dale’s last day was Halloween Eve. He is a good guy. Helped me a get a sunfish sailboat – first of our small fleet of kayaks and tiny sailboats. Dale helped the newspaper on many occasions. He knew all sorts of Aces’ sports trivia and penned a column on occasion about the football team’s long legacy of success; winning seasons that date back to the 1930s.
Win – you’ll be missed.