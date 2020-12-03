A round-up of all things Chowan County…
First, let me note the recent passing of Bill Mitchener, younger brother to former county commissioner John Mitchener.
A few years back, I remember interviewing Bill who, like his brother, had a formidable memory filled with facts, stories and sports statistics. Bill was part of that storied Aces’ football team that went undefeated and won the state championship.
Mitchener’s Aces’ teammate Wes Chesson sent this note to folks around town:
Nobody personified why and how Edenton has, over the years, produced so many outstanding championship football teams more than Bill Mitchener. We may not have always had the most or the best athletes, but we always had the proudest and most dedicated team players.
We worked hard and played with a sense of community, team, and individual pride and determination that other teams could not match.
I remember my 7th grade year working as a varsity football manager with 8th graders Rudy Tolley, Dalman Byrum, and Head Manager – Bill Mitchener.
Bill demanded commitment and set an example of what doing a job the right way every day was all about. Perhaps our most important job was building and maintaining a coal fire to heat the shower water for the varsity players after every practice.
Bill reminded us of how important a hot shower after a hard practice was (and how unhappy they would be with only cold shower water).
Bill’s junior and senior years, he was our starting center and place kicker; those two years, we Aces were undefeated and State Champions. Bill’s senior year at center, I was his new quarterback and Bill taught me how to receive his snap cleanly without a risk of fumble.
We worked hard, but Bill knew what it took to be a champion and what it took to live up to the legacy of Edenton players and teams that had come before us. Nobody loved Aces football more than Bill Mitchener, and nobody enjoyed working hard to live up to that legacy more than Bill.
People and teammates like Bill Mitchener are why I am so very proud to be from Edenton and to have been a part of the proud heritage that is Aces football.
– Wes Chesson
For our part, the Chowan Herald says RIP Bill Mitchener and your family is in our prayers.
In other news, after publishing the newspaper, I stopped by Edenton Bay Trading Company on the way home. Spoke to Debbie and Malcolm King who recently lost their daughter, Chrissy. She was 48-years-old – too young to pass away, but maybe God needed an angel to help with decorating, catering and such for the holidays. By all accounts, Chrissy was a good person. Through the stories Debbie shared, her daughter was very giving, charitable, kind and compassionate. Chowan Herald wishes to extend prayers to the King family.
Speaking of good will, Debra Boyle sent this to me so I could try and squeeze it in this week:
Neighbor to Neighbor,
We, as neighbors have been discussing different issues that are facing people daily. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected communities throughout Chowan County with fear, panic, loneliness, and mental stress. We as a loving, kind, caring community, should try to think of others during these frightening times.
During the holidays, we generally think of toys for children; however, the idea is to address the needs of our local communities.
So now the question is what, who, when, where and how? Every year Operation Santa partners with local organizations, churches, community leaders and schools to supply toys for children during Christmas.
Then, we thought, why not our local communities caring for one another. Debbie Boyle and Gloria Wadsworth of the Drummonds Point neighborhood have come up with an idea to have a “Sock Drive”! Socks are cheaper than toys and they are needed during the winter season by everyone. By partnering with Operation Santa, we will have the opportunity to serve families with warm socks for the winter as well as supplying schools when there is a need.
We are now asking neighborhoods throughout Edenton-Chowan communities to donate socks to this worthy cause. We need socks for infants 0-12 months, children 6-8, teens 5-9, and adults 9-11/ 10-13/ and 14+ for both women and men.
Please make your sock donations by Monday, December 14th, 2020. Please contact the following:
Debbie Boyle – 252-482-8286
Audrey Bond – 252-482-1620
Sadie Riddick – 252-312-9714
Gloria Wadsworth – 252-333-0801
Please drop off your donation at:
Audrey’s Alterations
103 B West Eden Street
Edenton, NC 27932
Due to Covid-19 the drop box will be on the outside in front of the shop. Thank you for your support.
On Dec. 19, toys will be distributed to the children and their families. We can collect socks and bag them prior to the 19th.
Lastly, we got news from Elena Bartoli that a life size Nativity Scene has been spotted at Bandon Chapel in Arrowhead. The beautiful figures were created by one of our neighbors ( The Fords) !!! This is a beautiful scene to encounter when entering Arrowhead Beach. As nice as the scene is during the day, it is truly beautiful at night. Hopefully everyone will have a chance to see the Nativity lit up at night.
One more note, that is buried deep in this column intentionally – while recent matters seem to suggest, particularly after an armed robbery on East King Street, that there is more crime of late in Edenton, well … no.
There is crime everywhere, more in some places, less in others. I can say that with certainty after covering courts and cops for more than 20 years. Edenton has its bad blips from time to time, same as everybody else, but it’s nothing like fill-in-the-blank – ever been in downtown Winston-Salem, Durham or Raleigh after hours… yeah...
If you’re looking for a small town comparison, I won’t name names, but suffice it to say, we’ve got it good in Edenton. Still, no matter where you live or what part of town, it’s always a good idea to lock your doors and be alert – sign of the times.
Worth mentioning, there’s no big conspiracy to keep crime news out of the newspaper. We’ve always reported on the information we’re provided. Town Hall and Police Chief King keep us well informed on matters big and small. Some stories get more play than others.
Moreover, unlike many media outlets, we don’t always put crime news on the front page or post it to social media – unless the story warrants the extra attention.
Towns where we’ve worked that put too much crime on the front page tend to unfairly color people’s perception about their hometown, when it all actuality, there’s more to these places – good news deserves ink too.
Any good news that you want to share, send it to me, Miles, at mlayton@ncweeklies.com