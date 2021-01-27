A round-up of all things Chowan County…
Monday around 3:55 p.m, Jan. 18, 2021, John and Liza Layton welcomed their new baby boy into the world, first born. Henry “Hank” McCoy Layton is 19 inches long, weighing in at 6 lbs., 1 oz. of solid muscle. Congrats!
In other news, I want to thank Exxon station on South Broad Street for the quick fix on our tire. One of the tire stems was squirrelly. You just earned a customer. Thx
Our neighbor John Morehead dropped by the office the other day. He gave us a T-shirt and some hot chocolate – kids love that. Morehead made a few observations which have crossed my mind too of late about planning for the new high school. Morehead, an Eagle Scout, is not in favor of the potential possibility of relocating the Scout Cabin.
Disclaimer – my two sons Robert and Joseph are in Scouts and their mother Nicole is a Den Leader. Like Morehead, I’m not a big fan of moving the Scout Cabin because it’s unique, historical and centrally located.
As for the green space in front of the high school, that may be the future site of part of the JAHHS complex. Morehead and others have noted the importance of that green space to town as a place for festivals, marching band practice, overflow parking and that school fundraiser where the goat takes a crap in one of the painted squares.
Aside from the Courthouse Green, there is not another spot of land in town like the open space in front of JAHHS that is so important, thus I’m hoping planners take that into consideration.
Much like the old Edenton High School being one of our town’s architectural gems, I’m just hoping that whatever they decide to do to transform JAHHS is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional.
In other news, County Commission Chairman Bob Kirby’s father David Everett Kirby, 88, passed peacefully from this earth on January 22, 2021.
See obituary on A2 or go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/virginia-beach-va/david-kirby-10017972?fbclid=IwAR1Oko47_rgT5zicM6QClQZ0UW41evnnrg10FO1xoH9uzQ8SC7r_o_r1N2w
In other news, per Casey Nicholas, the only gaming store in our area, formerly Earth 383 Comics and Games and then River City Trade in Elizabeth City, has closed down in recent days. Keegan Massey is part of that gaming community and is trying to raise money for a new store for our communities. This is the GoFundMe page she has created – see https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-keep-our-gaming-community-alive?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Our longtime clerk, now retired after 51 years or so, Sue Bunch is at home after a stay Three Rivers in Windsor. When I drove past her home the other day, I think I saw a new ramp so that she can come and go. Glad she is on the mend.
Remember when Virginia Wood fell down a few years back. That was a wild story. Didn’t take long before she was up and walking around.
Robert Mahoney of the Boston Globe sent me some desk calendars and other items, including a coffee mug that says Boston Globe. A longtime newspaper man working in circulation, I’m offering a toast this morning to Mahoney.
Our daughter Samantha has been transformed by joining the Aces’ swim team. In just about a month or so, Samantha has gone from knowing just the basics to being able to swim three strokes medley-style for almost a mile during her training sessions at the pool at Albemarle Family YMCA. She has learned how to do the flip-turn and dive. Impressive. New high school needs a swimming pool that the community and swim team can use.