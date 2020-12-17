As we get closer to Christmas, enjoy some time spreading cheer through baking but not by spreading foodborne illness. Enjoying good food is a central part of the holiday season. You can’t see, smell, or taste harmful bacteria that may cause illness. Considering taking steps to prevent all those good times from being ruined by foodborne illness.
If you are planning to bake goodies there are some food safety tips to remember. When handling raw ingredients like flour and eggs make sure to keep hands and surfaces clean. Flour needs to be handled carefully like raw meat and always refrigerate store bought and fresh eggs. While you are baking, due to the salmonella risks in raw dough it is not recommended that you lick the bowl. All baked goods that have custard based fillings must be refrigerated until you are ready to serve. To keep you and your family safe during this holiday season follow these kitchen tips from the Home Baking Association and Baking Food Safety information from NC State Extension.
Before Baking:
- Wash Hands
- Wear a clean apron … clothes carry dirt and germs from where you’ve been
- Wash counters, assemble ingredients and tools needed for recipe
- Re-wash hands before beginning to measure, mix or portion products
After Baking:
- Wipe flour and batter from stand or hand-held mixers, counters
- Scrape mixing tools and bowl of excess batter, discard and load dishwasher
- Wash hands before packaging baked and cooled products in food-safe packaging