Last weekend’s Kick-off to Christmas Celebration with Visit Edenton and Destination Downtown Edenton was a major success!
Families gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season with music, shopping, good food and even a bouncy house for the kids. Many local businesses and organizations showed off their Christmas spirit with tree decorations at the Cupola House Gardens.
This year there were 25 individual trees. The event was topped off with the much-anticipated Tree Lighting Ceremony as everyone gathered to see the culmination of beautiful decorations and lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library was excited to join in this wonderful event with help from a special friend. Earlier last week, our team sat down and planned out “Mission Christmas.”
Thanks to Ms. Linda, Ms. Sara and Ms. Destinee, the library now looks like the North Pole itself. Through the hard work of Ms. Vonna, this year’s Holiday display case of “Snow Place Like Home” is a genuine showstopper that brings the season to life.
Thanks also to Ms. Sara for getting the word out about our Holiday festivities through her keen eye for poster/flyer creation and social media know-how!
Lastly, with the help of the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, the Cupola House Association and Ms. Lee, we invited Santa and Mrs. Claus for a special appearance. Through our holiday decorations, we guided Santa Claus’ sleigh to the library’s rooftop runway.
Due to the rain, and to keep Santa Claus in peak shape for his big job in a few weeks, Mr. and Mrs. Claus settled inside the facility and read How the Grinch Stole Christmas to all the children (and children at heart).
After the story, Santa took down everyone’s Christmas wishes and passed out an early Holiday gift to everyone that attended. Ms. Destinee, a part-time Christmas elf at Santa’s workshop, put on her festive uniform and spread the Christmas spirit by helping to hand out gifts.
Thanks to Ms. Naomi, everyone enjoyed some delicious hot chocolate while waiting to speak with Santa. When all was said and done, Santa and Mrs. Claus gave us a wink and a smile and rushed off to Broad Street to continue spreading Christmas cheer to all of Edenton.
A special thanks to Ms. Destinee, Ms. Sara, Ms. Lee, Ms. Linda, Ms. Naomi, Ms. Vonna, The Cupola House Association, Ms. Claudia, Mr. and Mrs. Nofsinger and The Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library for making this event a success, and for bringing Christmas cheer to our over 100 participants.
Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.