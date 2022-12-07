Library Santa

Santa Claus prepares to read a story at the library.

 Contributed Photo

Last weekend’s Kick-off to Christmas Celebration with Visit Edenton and Destination Downtown Edenton was a major success!

Families gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season with music, shopping, good food and even a bouncy house for the kids. Many local businesses and organizations showed off their Christmas spirit with tree decorations at the Cupola House Gardens.

Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.