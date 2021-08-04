Is your personality that of an extrovert or introvert? That question may be more complex than you think. What is imperative to know is that being either is OK.
Do you prefer spending time around other people, crowds, parties, and large gatherings; are you are outgoing and talkative and enjoy being in the limelight? Then, in all probability, you are an extrovert.
Contrariwise, if you enjoy spending time alone or with just one or two people rather than in large groups and are comfortable with periods of silence, you are an introvert. Extroverts are “fueled” after being with a crowd, whereas introverts may feel drained by that same experience.
Is it essential to know where you lie on the spectrum? Examine your relationships. My spouse is on the high end of extroversion: loves being in large groups of people, is very talkative and outgoing, and likes being the center of attention.
On the other hand, I dislike being in crowds (yes, even church), making small talk, and spotlighting me. That makes me an introvert. So it is safe to say he does the talking and I do the listening! It has ended up being a win-win situation.
Consider Solomon and his personality traits. In Ecclesiastes 4:6, Solomon says this: “Better to have one handful with quietness than two handfuls with hard work and chasing the wind.”
Solomon speaks strongly and forcefully about vanity and vexation of the Spirit in the first four chapters of Ecclesiastes. His idea was to enjoy pleasures to the fullest, cast aside any cares, and pledge to be merry.
In chapter 2, Solomon writes that he built magnificent houses, planted vineyards, and made gardens and orchards with trees producing all kinds of fruit. He had an enormous population of servants and maidens; livestock, silver, and gold. Solomon surrounded himself with musicians, both male and female. And he retained all his wisdom. Now, his attitude changed.
According to Ecclesiastes 2:11, “Then I looked on all the works that my hands had wrought, and on the labor that I had labored to do; and, behold, all was vanity and vexation of spirit, and there was no profit under the sun.”
When God created the heavens and the earth and all that lay therein, He looked upon his works and declared it was perfect; everything pleased Him. But when Solomon reviewed all the results his hand had made, he was displeased and declared all was vanity and vexation of spirit. The accumulation of things did not bring him the perfect pleasure of which he was searching. On the contrary, Solomon found all the material aspects of his life troubling and annoying, a source of unhappiness. He was in a psychological state of irritation.
My mind is left in a palsied state when I consider the atrocities occurring across our vast nation. The headlines are filled with brutal acts by idiots of all ages. How can we revert from these types of behavior to more civility and more quietness of spirit?
The events and methods of our present circumstances are deplorable and afflictive. It appears to me most of the population is imprudent, lacking in care and self-constraint. These are dark and complex times which are the result, I believe, of pure and straightforward misdirection beginning in the home and extending to our commander-in-chief. I am not inferring we should eliminate the affection of anger out of our soul. No, because sometimes there is a need for such a weapon; however, it must be tempered. The mysteries of providence are obscure and beyond common understanding. Make no mistake: God is still in control.
To quote Matthew Henry, “…the work and office of meekness is to enable us prudently to govern our own anger when at any time we are provoked, and patiently to bear out the anger of others that it may not be a provocation to us.” Meekness, along with self-control, is a fruit of the Spirit as recorded in Galatians 5:22. As Galatians 5:25 states, “If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.”
In the face of anger, we should take inventory of the situation before reacting. In your deliberations, be sure that the state of turmoil and noise and confusion does not outweigh the still small voice of God. The Epistle of James is considered to be instructions on practical Christian living. In 1:19-21, James writes, “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath for the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God. Wherefore, put away all filthiness and overflowing of wickedness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls.”
As Psalm 46:10 states, “Be still, and know that I am God! I will be honored by every nation. I will be honored throughout the world.”
Lord, I cannot see You, but I know You are about. Your presence surrounds me daily. Your works are mighty, and Your love for humanity is passionate. Give me quietness and sensibility of spirit Lord, that I may exalt You. In Jesus’ name, I pray, Amen.