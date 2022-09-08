Although it is an occasion most would consider hardly worth mentioning, on today’s date, Sept. 8 in 1930, Scotch Tape was invented by Richard Drew, an engineer with the 3M company.
Perhaps its popularity was accelerated by the Great Depression when so many people were cash strapped in such an economically challenged era, and the tape was an immediate success. Many broken household items in better times might have been replaced, but then greater efforts were made to repair such things.
(Just as an aside, the terminology “Scotch Tape” happened to ‘stick’ when a body shop painter who thought there was not enough glue on the underside of the tape became frustrated with a 3M salesman and said, “Take this tape back to your Scotch bosses and tell them to put more glue on it!”)
Unfortunately, today there is a social/spiritual analogy in this convenient little tool. In our time, a characteristic of our modern society greatly influenced by the electronic/digital world has developed which is often referred to by those who deal with psychological and social relationships as the “Scotch Tape Syndrome.”
Allow me a few lines to explain the analogy. For all the distinguishing characteristics of Scotch tape which make it almost a necessity in home, office and school, it really has a limited life span of use. Reuse is virtually impossible.
Once you begin to apply the sticky side to anything, it immediately loses some of that quality. But because it is so inexpensive, we think little or nothing of tossing the used tape aside and unrolling a bit more for whatever purpose.
Regrettably, this same attitude is reflected in many of our social relationships. A salesman thinks little of a single customer, whether his sale has been successful or not, but immediately focuses his attention on the next prospective client.
Many marriages are treated similarly; a couple may think of their wedlock time merely as if they had been going steady. Employee/employer relationships also often fit into that mindset; each may simply have a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately” attitude of valuing the other with no sense of loyalty.
And, yes, especially in the large mega churches, membership and the relationship between pastor and parishioners can be reduced to a corporate mentality.
Tersely, relationships are shallow, untenable and easily discarded much like strip of tape that once performed a purpose but has lost its useful quality.
Years ago I ran across a most revealing writing that has stuck in my memory a long time. When Thomas D. Clark, set out to write Pill, Petticoats and Plows (subtitled The Southern Country Store), his aim was to preserve the history of the old country store legacy of the Kentucky mountain lifestyle. They greatly represented so many aspects of the rural culture (gathering spots, post offices, commercial guides, communication centers, even churches and entertainment centers).
But in a moment of digression, Clark made a rather interesting sociological observation: In these small, somewhat isolated communities, young marriageable-age people might only know three or four prospective mates, whereas in a larger metropolitan setting, their awareness of potential partners would mushroom to dozens or even hundreds.
However, in the rural villages, the prospective couple would have attended school together for years, worshiped in the same church, worked side-by-side in the fields and probably have been well acquainted with one another’s parents, families and other relevant information.
That familiarity would stand quite juxtaposed to our familiarity today where people meet online or in singles bars and this difference might greatly account for high divorce rates and even be applied to other interpersonal relationships that have grown ankle-deep.
There seems to be within the emotional and spiritual makeup of the human a need for close and abiding relations that is often missing in our society that is increasingly growing more distant and objective toward others.
The spiritual alternative is perhaps what Jesus had in mind when He said proclaimed that, “Whoever does the will of my Father which is in heaven… is my brother, and sister and mother.”