As the Tyrrell County Public Library’s pirate-filled September continues, we are excited to say that our efforts of recruiting Bookish Buccaneers have been wildly successful.
Not only have our patrons gotten into the spirit, but last week, our crew members also photobombed the other branches in the Pettigrew Regional Library System.
At the Perquimans County Library we commandeered their Story Time boat; at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library we stole all the world atlases; at the Washington County Library we ransacked the kids section; and at the Regional Office we seized the Captain’s Quarters.
Along the way, their crews and patrons joined our mutiny and helped spread the love of reading.
Aye, ‘tis a pirate’s life for me!
Along with our reading raids, we also released two new videos celebrating pirates.
The first video discusses the history of piracy with the very first pirates in history, the Sea Peoples. Our second video discusses the origin of International Talk Like a Pirate Day along with a fun seaworthy shanty.
All this celebration of pirates, history and 18th century styles got me into the mood for a good history about the American Revolution.
This week we finally received our copy of Hero of Two Worlds, by the famous history podcaster Mike Duncan. His book, which took three years to write, research and publish, explores the life of the Marquis de Lafayette.
On this side of the Pond we are familiar with his involvement in the American Revolution and his friendship with George Washington, but did you know he was a key player in two other Revolutions?
I highly recommend you swing by the Library to read this book and learn how this Founding Ally helped shape world history
Have a wonderful week and we hope to see you at the Library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.