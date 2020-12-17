Edenton’s Candlelight Tour was beautiful this year even though a little different by necessity. Local talent shown a bright light of whimsey and creativity with the floral and greenery they adorned the town’s historic homes. Even in a pandemic the tour was magical.
I have many fond memories when our home was on the Candlelight Tour a few years ago. Friends and neighbors helped decorate the old Speight House. Others helped as docents guiding the tour participants through the halls while I prepared them a dinner of gratitude in my kitchen while onlookers passed by the stove. After the tour goers left we sat in the old kitchen over a hearty meal of lasagna.
A meal shared in thanks is very satisfying on many levels.
That very same lasagna recipe was prepared for those in need of a meal for Angels in the Kitchen at my church. And this dish has also been served for others in sympathy or in appreciation. And many have requested the recipe, so this week I have included one of my lasagna recipes.
It is a traditional preparation using a bechamel rather than ricotta cheese as many recipes include. But it is oozing with melted cheeses, savory marinara, and hearty sausage for a nice winter meal. I hope you enjoy my Spinach and Sausage Lasagna recipe.
Enjoy!