The rich history of Edenton has drawn many to our quaint town.
One such couple is Chris and Mike Marshall, with whom I had the pleasure of meeting as former inn guests and now are local residents. Mike is a well-noted historian and Chris is a member of DAR Edenton Tea Party Chapter, and we all share the love of good food.
Chris recently popped into my business, excited to share a recent addition to her cookbook collection. Her old friends from Kernersville, had recently visited and brought Chris a 1949 DAR cookbook purchased at a yard sale. The cookbook contains recipes handwritten by DAR regents from each of the 48 states.
I asked Chris to share a special recipe from the cookbook and she chose one with crab, since she is a descendant of several old Maryland families, and blue crab is a longtime favorite. This week I have included a recipe from the DAR Cookbook for Maryland Crab Casserole. Enjoy!
As a recent note, Chris has taken a bad spill and was hospitalized after injuring her wrist and knee. Prayers for a speedy recovery, Chris.
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Crab Casserole
Edna K. (Mrs. Harry) Nield, DAR State Regent, Maryland
Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound crab meat
• ½ pound cooked shrimp
• ½ pound mushrooms
• Salt and pepper
Sauce
• 1/8 pound butter
• 1/2 tablespoon dry mustard
• 1 tablespoon green pepper, diced
• Just a hint of onion
• Salt and pepper
• 3-4 tablespoons flour
• 1 pint milk
• ¼ pound cheese
• Buttered breadcrumbs
• Grated parmesan
• Paprika
PREPARATION
• Cook milk until smooth and take off fire, and melt in cheese.
• Combine everything together in a casserole. Sprinkle top with buttered breadcrumbs, parmesan, paprika, salt and pepper.
• Bake half to three-quarters of an hour.
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.