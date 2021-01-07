Finally it’s a new year! Bu we still have to keep being careful and caring about others as we get back to life as we knew it. I saw an article over Christmas that said that information about malaria was the most accessed page on the Centers for Disease Control website this year. I know I wrote an awful lot about malaria in 2020 – but I promise it wasn’t me!

So this is a super short column. We haven’t been getting a lot of new books lately, so I compiled several weeks of new books. We’re ordering books, but it’s just taking extra time for the books to get here.

Readers

Fox Versus Winter

Picture Books

Maisy’s Chinese New Year – Lucy Cousins

Juvenile Fiction

Dog Diaries: Curse of the Mystery Mutt – James Patterson

Geronimo Stilton Reporter: Paws Off, Chedderface!

Investigators Take the Plunge – John Patrick Green

The Smartest Kin in the Universe – Chris Grabenstein

Unicorn Diaries: The Goblin Princess – Rebecca Elliott

Young Adult

Mind the Gap, Dash & Lily – Rachel Cohn & David Levithan

Fiction

The Awakening – Nora Roberts

A Castaway in Cornwall – Julie Klassen

The Coffee Corner – Amy Clipston

Confessions in B-Flat – Donna Hill

Deadly Cross – James Patterson

Hush-Hush – Stuart Woods

Marauder – Clive Cussler

The Midnight Library – Matt Haig

NYPD Red 6 – James Patterson

Warlord – Bernard Cornwell

Books on CD

A Promised Land – Barack Obama

Large Print

All That Glitters – Danielle SteelDaylight – David Baldacci

The Awakening – Nora Roberts

Get Out of Town – Terrence McCauley

The Gift of Family – Mary Monroe

The Heart of a Hero – Susan May Warren

How Sweet It Is – Robin Lee Hatcher

I’ll Be Seeing You – Elizabeth Berg

Murder of Innocence – James Patterson

Return to Virgin River – Robyn Carr

The Sentinel – Lee Child

The Stolen Daughter – ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Showdown in Gun Town – Lauran Paine

Something Worth Doing – Jane Kirkpatrick

Three Women Disappear – James Patterson

Wyoming True – Diana Palmer

Non-Fiction

The Best of Me – David Sedaris

The World Almanac 2021

DVDs

Batwoman – Season 1

Black Lightning – Seasons 2 & 3

The Crown – Season 3

Outlander – Season 5

Sanford & Son – Complete Series

Supergirl – Season 5

Jennifer Finley is the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library librarian.

