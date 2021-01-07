Finally it’s a new year! Bu we still have to keep being careful and caring about others as we get back to life as we knew it. I saw an article over Christmas that said that information about malaria was the most accessed page on the Centers for Disease Control website this year. I know I wrote an awful lot about malaria in 2020 – but I promise it wasn’t me!
So this is a super short column. We haven’t been getting a lot of new books lately, so I compiled several weeks of new books. We’re ordering books, but it’s just taking extra time for the books to get here.
Readers
Fox Versus Winter
Picture Books
Maisy’s Chinese New Year – Lucy Cousins
Juvenile Fiction
Dog Diaries: Curse of the Mystery Mutt – James Patterson
Geronimo Stilton Reporter: Paws Off, Chedderface!
Investigators Take the Plunge – John Patrick Green
The Smartest Kin in the Universe – Chris Grabenstein
Unicorn Diaries: The Goblin Princess – Rebecca Elliott
Young Adult
Mind the Gap, Dash & Lily – Rachel Cohn & David Levithan
Fiction
The Awakening – Nora Roberts
A Castaway in Cornwall – Julie Klassen
The Coffee Corner – Amy Clipston
Confessions in B-Flat – Donna Hill
Deadly Cross – James Patterson
Hush-Hush – Stuart Woods
Marauder – Clive Cussler
The Midnight Library – Matt Haig
NYPD Red 6 – James Patterson
Warlord – Bernard Cornwell
Books on CD
A Promised Land – Barack Obama
Large Print
All That Glitters – Danielle SteelDaylight – David Baldacci
The Awakening – Nora Roberts
Get Out of Town – Terrence McCauley
The Gift of Family – Mary Monroe
The Heart of a Hero – Susan May Warren
How Sweet It Is – Robin Lee Hatcher
I’ll Be Seeing You – Elizabeth Berg
Murder of Innocence – James Patterson
Return to Virgin River – Robyn Carr
The Sentinel – Lee Child
The Stolen Daughter – ReShonda Tate Billingsley
Showdown in Gun Town – Lauran Paine
Something Worth Doing – Jane Kirkpatrick
Three Women Disappear – James Patterson
Wyoming True – Diana Palmer
Non-Fiction
The Best of Me – David Sedaris
The World Almanac 2021
DVDs
Batwoman – Season 1
Black Lightning – Seasons 2 & 3
The Crown – Season 3
Outlander – Season 5
Sanford & Son – Complete Series
Supergirl – Season 5