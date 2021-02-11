It looks like we’re adding a new library column to The Chowan Herald. I want to welcome my Pettigrew Regional Library compatriot Jared Jacavone to the august pages of this fine publication. I’m afraid he might out-do me at every turn. To quote one of my favorite movies of all time: “Bring It On!”
In all seriousness, the Tyrrell County Library does an amazing job of “bringing it on” to meet the very special needs of that community. Jared is an amazing librarian with wonderful ideas and skills that have made the Tyrrell County Library an award-winning library. So don’t feel guilty if you enjoy his work.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is partnering with the Edenton Historical Commission and the Racial Reconciliation Group to present online programming, and hopefully in-person programming in the near future as well. The Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture Series kicks off on March 2 with Dr. Ben Speller presenting through Zoom (yes Zoom), “Colonization and Relationships in Chowan County 1619-1750.” The live presentation will be at noon that day, and we will be recording the event for YouTube release on March 4. The links will be available on the Historical Commission and library’s websites and social media. The library is so happy to have to equipment to be able to support this event. Susan Inglis is leading the effort with support from Joy Harvill at the Barker House. We are so thrilled to be able to be a part of these efforts.
Picture Books
Bunny Roo and Duckling Too – Melissa Marr & Teagan White
Oona – Kelly DiPucchio & Raissa Figueroa
Children’s Fiction
Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Worst Day – Katy Farina
Middle School Filed Trip Fiasco – James Patterson
Young Adult
Be More Chill – Ned Vizzini
Fiction
One for the Road – Mary Ellis
The Resisters – Gish Jen
The Russian – James Patterson
Spoils of the Dead – Dana Stabenow
Books on CD
Deadly Cross – James Patterson
Hush-Hush – Stuart Woods
Non-Fiction
In Search of Wisdom – Joyce Meyer