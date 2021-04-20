Mark your calendars for May 3 when the Pettigrew Regional Library system will return to as normal level of services as possible.
We are very excited to be able to be able to bring back so many small things that are so important to our community. First off – the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will be back to our regular hours – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and FINALLY Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The newly refinished upstairs meeting room will be available to groups of 10 at a time. The educational materials that are also upstairs will be able to be checked out again.
We still will be enforcing policies to keep the staff and our patrons safe. We ask that you continue to wear your face mask properly over your nose and mouth. No food or drink will be allowed. And of course – yes – 6 feet apart. We’ve had our public computers open for a few weeks already and everyone has been a gem! Thank you all.
Our library system has been in the vanguard of resuming services one by one this past year. Many library systems are still only doing curbside services throughout the state. Pettigrew Regional Library Director Judi Bugniazet has done an extraordinary job measuring risk to public service through the COVID-19 pandemic. We know the Library has been a bright spot in many of our patrons’ lives through these isolating and uncertain times and we look forward to opening up more services for you.
Picture Book
- The Rock From the Sky – Jon Klassen
Children’s Fiction
- The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales from the Tree House – Max Brallier
Fiction
Act Your Age, Eve Brown – Talia Hibbert
Ocean Prey – John Sanford
The Sanatorium – Sarah Pearse
Take A Hint, Dani Brown – Talia Hibbert
The Windsor Knot – SJ Bennett
Books on CD
- Later – Stephen King
Large Print
- The Affair – Danielle Steel
- Meant to Be – Jude Deveraux
- Relentless – Mark Greaney
- Serpentine – Jonathan Kellerman
Non-Fiction
How To Age Without Getting Old – Joyce Meyer
Killing Crazy Horse – Bill O’Reilly