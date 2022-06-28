Check it Out with Lee & Destinee Shepard-Pruden welcomes Jacavone... Lee Lolkema and Destinee Williams Jun 28, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Lee Lolkema Destinee Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Great news! The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has a new librarian, Jared Jacavone.At the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Steamers Night, he even threw out the first pitch.Jared’s first day is July 1. Come by then or after and welcome him.Summer Reading continues to be in full swing. Kids of all ages, be sure to sign up for summer reading.This coming week’s events include:Tuesday, July 5 at 10:30 a.m. for All Ages/Migrating Birds presented by the Sylvan Heights Bird ParkTuesday, July 5 at 5 p.m. for Middle and H.S. Ages/The Silent Library Room presented by Ms. DestineeWednesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. for Toddlers 2-5/StoryTime-From Cows to Ice Cream with Ms. LeeWednesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. for Ages 6-13/Pop-up Program with Live Bunnies with Mrs. FleshmanThursday, July 7 at 1:15 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. for All Ages/A PG Kids’ Classic MovieAll programs are free. Keep reading!New BooksAdult Fiction• The Gifted by Terri Blackstock• Armored by Mark Greaney• The Apostle’s Sister by Angela Hunt• A Face to Die For by Iris Johansen• Escape by James Patterson• Suspects by Danielle SteelAdult Nonfiction• The World’s Greatest Book: the Story of how the Bible Came to be by Lawrence Schiffman & Jerry PattengaleYoung Adult Fiction• Good Girl, Bad Blood by Jolly JacksonYouth Services• The Pout-Pout Fish and the Worry-Worry Whale by Deborah Diesen• Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Magic Smells Awful by Matthew Manning• Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Return to Pegasia by Matthew Manning• Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Revenge of the One-Trick Pony by Matthew Manning• Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: The Search for Stalor by Matthew Manning• Wild Horses by Melissa Marr• Ali Cross The Secret Detective by James PattersonDestinee Williams and Lee Lolkema are staff members of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shepard-pruden Memorial Library Jared Jacavone Matthew Manning Linguistics School Zoology Theatre Ali Cross Rainbow-barfing Unicorns James Patterson Destinee Williams Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesDowntown Sears store will close June 22Edenton council welcomes Coston, says farewell to PooleShine Energy & Nutrition Bar officially opensGranville Queen, Captain's Quarters officially reopenParrish, Rhinehart honored by NCHSAAIndependence Day celebration 'up in the air'Chowan County tax rate set at 66.5Holmes price tag goes to $75MGranville Queen, Captain's Quarters officially reopenPeople deserved better than council's statue vote... Images