Great news! The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has a new librarian, Jared Jacavone.

At the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Steamers Night, he even threw out the first pitch.

Jared’s first day is July 1. Come by then or after and welcome him.

Summer Reading continues to be in full swing. Kids of all ages, be sure to sign up for summer reading.

This coming week’s events include:

Tuesday, July 5 at 10:30 a.m. for All Ages/Migrating Birds presented by the Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Tuesday, July 5 at 5 p.m. for Middle and H.S. Ages/The Silent Library Room presented by Ms. Destinee

Wednesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. for Toddlers 2-5/StoryTime-From Cows to Ice Cream with Ms. Lee

Wednesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. for Ages 6-13/Pop-up Program with Live Bunnies with Mrs. Fleshman

Thursday, July 7 at 1:15 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. for All Ages/A PG Kids’ Classic Movie

All programs are free. Keep reading!

New Books

Adult Fiction

• The Gifted by Terri Blackstock

• Armored by Mark Greaney

• The Apostle’s Sister by Angela Hunt

• A Face to Die For by Iris Johansen

• Escape by James Patterson

• Suspects by Danielle Steel

Adult Nonfiction

• The World’s Greatest Book: the Story of how the Bible Came to be by Lawrence Schiffman & Jerry Pattengale

Young Adult Fiction

• Good Girl, Bad Blood by Jolly Jackson

Youth Services

• The Pout-Pout Fish and the Worry-Worry Whale by Deborah Diesen

• Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Magic Smells Awful by Matthew Manning

• Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Return to Pegasia by Matthew Manning

• Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Revenge of the One-Trick Pony by Matthew Manning

• Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: The Search for Stalor by Matthew Manning

• Wild Horses by Melissa Marr

• Ali Cross The Secret Detective by James Patterson

Destinee Williams and Lee Lolkema are staff members of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.

