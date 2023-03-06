“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.”
— Galatians 5:22-23
Kindness comes from a root word that means “to be useful, to be good, to be helpful or to be suitable.”
Kindness is a characteristic of love. Kindness is underrated. We equate it with being nice or pleasant or smiling and not ruffling feathers.
But the Bible presents a very different portrait of kindness. True kindness is Spirit produced. “But the fruit of the Spirit is... kindness.”
The owner of a drive-through coffee business was surprised one morning to have one of her customers not only pay for her own order but also for the order of the person in the car behind her.
The second customer was so pleased that someone else had purchased her coffee that she bought coffee for the next customer. This string of kindness — one stranger paying for the mocha of the next customer — continued for two hours and 27 customers.
Our world can always use more stories of kindness. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”
Think about how you picture or imagine God. Is kindness one of the first words that comes to mind? We often think of words like powerful, mighty, holy, and loving, but God is also kind. Psalm 147:17 reminds us, “The Lord is righteous in all His ways and kind in all His deeds.”
God’s posture toward us, and not just when we behave well, is often one of kindness.
For many of us, it’s easier to be kind to people who are grateful and kind in return. It’s not as easy to be kind to people who behave badly or act like disobedient children. God is often portrayed as kind even in those times.
In the New Testament we hear Jesus describe how kind God is in Luke 6:35-36: “But love your enemies, do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return. Your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High; for He is kind to the ungrateful and the wicked. Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.”
William Barclay, a Scottish minister and author, wrote, “More people have been brought into the church by the kindness of real Christian love than by all the theological arguments in the world, and more people have been driven from the church by the hardness and ugliness of so-called Christianity than by all the doubts in the world.”
We don’t have to be theological giants to practice kindness; we just have to act and speak kindly on a consistent basis to all people, at all times, in person, on social media or whatever.
Mother Teresa wrote, “Everyone should see kindness in your face, in your eyes, and your smile.”
The beauty of kindness is it takes no formal education or specific training or expensive preparation. It simply requires being kind and kindness often leads to more kindness. God has told us what is good; and what does the Lord require of us but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with our God.
Just consider some of God’s expressions of kindness: He pardons us from our sin; He provides for our needs; in times of danger He often protects us. Answered prayer is an act of kindness on God’s part. He gives us the gift of eternal life and keeps every promise that He makes.
It is easy to overlook the Lord’s kindness expressed to us every day. Let me challenge you this week to make an effort to see all the ways God demonstrates kindness to you in both large and small ways. And then look for opportunities to express His kindness toward others.