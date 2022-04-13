After a week of reflection celebrating the light and life many will gather for egg hunts and brunch.
Traditional foods are often ham, casseroles, deviled eggs and, of course, dessert. In the past I have shared my coconut cake recipe which I make every year, but that takes quite some time to prepare.
For mornings when children wake before dawn to catch the Easter bunny it’s nice to have something made the day before and waiting in the fridge.
A pretty and easy layered dessert of British origin is a trifle. You can assemble this dish in any large clear bowl or in individual glasses or dishes, or even jars. Typically the dessert is made with sponge cake, custard, fruit and whipped cream. A flavor combination I like for spring is lemon and blueberry.
You can layer the ingredients any way you like and can even save more time and buy pre-made cake, custard, and fruit compote, but please not the whipped cream — homemade is so easy and so much better.
This week, I have included my recipes to make a Lemon Blueberry Trifle of Lemon Loaf, Lemon Curd and Blueberry Compote.
All of these can be made well in advance.
The Brits often drizzle sherry on their cake, but this lemon loaf is moist and has a nice soaking drizzle of lemon glaze while still warm to make it extra tender.
Be sure to cool both the blueberry compote and lemon curd to room temperature before assembling the trifle, and add extra blueberries and lemon slices with lots of whipped cream.
Happy Easter!
Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Blueberry Compote
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups blueberries
• 1 cup water
• ½ cup sugar
• 1½- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
• 2 tablespoons cold water
• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
1. In a saucepan combine the blueberries, 1 cup water and sugar. Bring to a boil.
2. Mix together the cornstarch and cold water to form a slurry and stir into the blueberry mixture. Add the lemon juice, vanilla and salt. Stir until thickens and becomes syrupy. Add additional water if too thick; if too thin add additional slurry. Serve warm.
Lemon Curd
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup butter, cold, cut into cubes
6 large egg yolks, room temperature
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons lemon zest, packed tightly
7 tablespoons lemon juice
Pinch salt
PREPARATION
• In a small saucepan whisk together egg yolks and sugar until lighter in color and creamy. Gradually whisk in lemon juice and zest.
• Heat the pan over low and stir constantly with a wood spoon until mixture thickens and just starts to bubble. When the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon, remove the pot from heat. Add the cold, cubed butter and salt, and stir until melted.
Strain the mixture and pour into a container. Cover the surface with plastic wrap and then a lid. Refrigerate until completely cooled to thicken to proper consistency. Lemon curd will keep in the refrigerator for 1 week or frozen for up to 3 months.
Lemon Loaf
INGREDIENTS
2 cups AP flour
1 1/3 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, room temperature
¾ cup whole milk, room temperature
2/3 cup canola or vegetable oil
1/3 cup sour cream, room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons lemon zest
GLAZE
¼ cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon pure clear vanilla extract or syrup
¾ cup powdered sugar
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
• Whisk together all dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. In another bowl whisk together eggs, milk, oil, sour cream, vanilla, lemon juice, and zest. Combine wet and dry ingredients until they just come together, not overmixing. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake for 50-60 minutes, rotating once while baking. Cover with foil if over browning. Do not overbake as the bread will be dry. Test with a toothpick for doneness. Remove from pan after 15 minutes and poor glaze over top of warm bread.