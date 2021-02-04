Another little something I love about Edenton? A rare snow day.
We don’t see too much of the winter white stuff around here. It snows just often enough that it’s still super exciting. Like — school closes, the Eagle Brand milk sells out and those of us who are able take advantage of the opportunity to take a “snow day” — kind of exciting. Confession: If it’s a snow day, I may (or may not) answer my phone, but I promise I’m not in my office. No way, Hosea, I’ll always take a snow day.
Kids squeal when their eyes open and immediately start scrambling for their snow gear — likely too small since the last time they had an opportunity to wear it. Before the first cup of coffee is down, the group texts start. Where we’re meeting, who has an extra set of bibs or boots and who may have extra sleds.
We don’t have many hills around here, so US 17’s overpasses serve as our slopes. They’re pretty darn perfect, too. Cars line the side of the road, and it becomes a hubbub of colorful, noisy joy — and maybe today more than ever. Our kids have been able to see friends in school, but most of us parents have been very careful about tucking in during COVID. Today, as kids zoomed down over and over, parents grinned and chatted and it felt good. So good.
Fifty of us must’ve been there. Every age of kids, parents and grandparents. Laughter. So much laughter. Real joy. Down the hill, and back up — over and over again. Kids were sharing sleds and discs and snowboards, and parents giving them a whirl, too.
These memories we’re making stir up fond memories of my own childhood snow days in this little town. When snow is rare, there’s a fair amount of “make do” that goes on. “Making do” makes for extra good laughs, and I adore a good chuckle. Trash can lids are sleds and tow ropes behind golf carts are substitutes for hills. The little town closes for the most part, as folks are keenly aware of a chance to take advantage of a good snow. Good, good stuff.
Now, it’s early afternoon and the kids are sorely disappointed that the snow is rapidly melting. We’d hoped to meet back up with friends for another sledding session, but it’s leaving as quickly as it came. Tomorrow, if things go as usual, it’ll all be gone — the only thing left, a load of good memories.
That’s okay, though. It’s rarity makes it a real treat. Mittens on kids make me curse and snow pants make me feel and look like the marshmallow man, so once in a while is just right.
I do love a snow day in this sweet little town.
Update: We scouted until we found an afternoon spot. No sitting around at my house. Gotta make the most of it!