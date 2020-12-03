This year the holidays don’t seem quite as hectic. Perhaps it’s that life has slowed down a little under the cloud of COVID.
Although this pandemic has changed our lives and routines, it may have also changed our perspective on life, and perhaps an appreciation for the simple things.
And one simplicity I like is a quick meal with few ingredients.
I’m not talking fast food, but something a little lighter and a lot healthier after being stuffed with stuffing as well as turkey and gravy overload.
For a quick option many of our local restaurants offer a few lighter selections to go.
I love Mamasita’s tortilla soup with a dollop of their salsa.
Waterman’s seared ahi tuna and Edenton Bay Oyster Bar’s grilled fish tacos are favorites, as well as 309 Bistro’s kale salad with grilled salmon.
Chef Casey at The Table serves up seasonal lighter options, as does Nothin’ Fancy Café with many salads and soups. In addition to their hefty hunks of succulent barbecue Old Colony Smokehouse offers lighter fare such as smoked chicken and turkey.
But a nice, light and quick meal can easily be made at home.
Thin cuts of meat cook quickly, and veggies, fish and seafood can be even quicker.
One quick dish I love on a cool autumn evening is mussels in a light flavorful broth. And with a nice green salad and lots of crusty grilled bread to soak up the broth you have a complete yet healthy meal.
Enjoy!