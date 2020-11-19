Souffled Sweet Potatoes in Oranges

Makes 8
INGREDIENTS
6 cups roasted or canned sweet potato, mashed
2 eggs
¾ cup brown sugar
½ cup melted butter
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup finely ground pecans
8 large oranges, juiced and hollowed
Mini marshmallows or candied pecans for topping
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Prepare a deep casserole dish with nonstick spray and set aside.
Prepare oranges by cutting tops at ½- inch down. Spoon out the pulp and flesh, leaving a shell. Strain and reserve 1 cup of juice.
Stir together mashed sweet potatoes, eggs, butter, juice, ground pecans and seasonings. Spoon mixture into orange shells and arrange in prepared casserole dish.
Bake in preheated oven for 20-30 minutes until puffed, golden, and cooked through. Top with mini marshmallows or candied pecans and broil to brown slightly.
Note: Sweet potatoes in orange shells can be prepared ahead and refrigerated for up to three days and then baked when ready.