In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus reminds us to store up treasure in heaven, where moths and rust cannot destroy, and thieves cannot break in and steal. Where you keep your treasure, there will also be the desires of your heart (Matthew 6:19-21).

Another way we could look at this: sow heavenly seed. These treasures we store are like seeds that earn dividends in our heavenly account.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com