...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
There are many ways to sow seed. There is tangible seed we can place in the earth, and there is spiritual seed that we plant by faith.
The one thing both spiritual and physical seed share is the need for God’s creative power to produce a harvest. We can work physical seed all day, but the growing process belongs to God. The same is true with spiritual seed; we can fertilize, water and till the ground, but the growth process belongs solely to God.
Ecclesiastes reminds us that only God can produce a harvest. Ecclesiastes instructs that farmers who wait for the perfect weather never plant. Should the farmer see the most petite cloud, they never harvest because they never planted, all because they were waiting for the ideal time.
Like we cannot understand the path of the wind; additionally, we cannot always understand the activity of God, Who does all things. Therefore, plant your seed in the morning and keep busy all afternoon because you do not know if profit will come from one activity, the other, or both (Ecclesiastes 11:4-6).
Should we wait for the perfect moment? Well, that time will never come. Therefore, sow spiritual seed every day, all day.
We can constantly sow seeds of kindness into the lives of others, and we can sow seeds of grace and mercy into others’ lives. God will bring the harvest and bless you as you plant. As you sow kindness, His Holy Spirit will give you more seeds of compassion to sow. Sow all morning, and come the afternoon, stay busy because, as Ecclesiastes reminds us, we do not know where the harvest will come. Possibly from the morning work, maybe the afternoon work, or perhaps from both.
Ecclesiastes reminds us that God does all things (11:5). We might not understand everything He does, but we must trust that He can and will do all things.
I recall when the Holy Spirit asked me to sow a seed into the life of a person in need. It was a large seed, and I needed more resources to accomplish what was being asked. Do you know not only did God supply the seed I needed to sow, He brought a harvest back to me that surpassed the seed I originally planted. God did it all.
He gave me instructions on how to sow, then He supplied the seed to sow and He brought the harvest so I could sow more seeds into others’ lives.
I could have said to the Holy Spirit, “I do not have the seed to sow.” Like Ecclesiastes warns, farmers who wait for perfect weather never plant (11:4). God gave me instructions, and I believed He would provide. He provided. I then sowed the seed as He asked.
Was it easy? No, I needed the seed for myself, but He provided a harvest on the seed, which met my need with a surplus to aid others’ needs.
I encourage you to plant in the morning, keep busy all afternoon, and trust God to bring the harvest. Never wait for the ideal time to plant; that time never comes. Work while you can, and watch how God blesses your efforts.