There are many ways to sow seed. There is tangible seed we can place in the earth, and there is spiritual seed that we plant by faith.

The one thing both spiritual and physical seed share is the need for God’s creative power to produce a harvest. We can work physical seed all day, but the growing process belongs to God. The same is true with spiritual seed; we can fertilize, water and till the ground, but the growth process belongs solely to God.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com