In Romans, Paul is speaking of our inheritance in Him through the promise of Abraham.
As he discloses this powerful promise not only for the biological children of Abraham, but also for all the nations as was given by God, Paul slips in a line that encourages my heart. He says, “(God), who gives life to the dead, and calls those things which are not, as though they were.”
He calls things that are not as though they were. See for yourself in Romans 4:17.
God speaks. In our world, everyone is talking. I hear a buzz of constant discussion about everything. Politics, Covid-19, and foreign affairs seem to have created experts out of everyone. It doesn’t take a firm stance to insight accusations of misogyny, virtue signaling, bullying and ignorance.
With so many distractions, how can we hear what God is saying?
You must listen closely. I guarantee that what He is saying is not what you hear if you listen to everyone else. God is not the author of conspiracy or confusion, and he speaks the truth even when we cannot see what He sees.
God speaks what is not as though it was.
In Ezekiel 37, God tells Ezekiel to look at a valley covered in bones. The bones formerly belonged to a great army, but now they lay on one another, bleached white and very dry. He noticed how many and how dry. They were very dead.
God asks the prophet, “Can these bones live?” I would respond, “I hope not.” An army of walking skeletons is something from the Pirates of the Caribbean, and I only want to see it in a movie.
Ezekiel understood God was trying to show him something and responded that God could do anything. God tells him to prophesy, speak up and tell these bones to live! Ezekiel commanded the bones to live, and they did.
What are you saying? Would you say today that you are speaking the truth? Are you saying what you know to be true with God, even though you can’t see it with your eyes?
I think it’s time for believers to join God in declaring things that are not as if they are. I will speak over families that marriages will reignite, and leadership will find its way back into our homes. I’m declaring of Chowan County prosperity and creativity and fulfillment! Let this county live: from poverty bring prosperity; from promiscuity bring purity; and from the fearful, there will be faithful!
Will you begin to pray over the dead bones you see? Oh, God, bring these things together as one and then breathe new life into us all. I don’t want a town filled with financial and peaceful bliss only. I believe in a town filled with the power and reverence of Almighty God! “Jesus, fill the streets and every home, church, and business.”
My encouragement to you is to remember your words have power. It was words that brought existence into being. What are you speaking today? Speak life over your children, spouse and home. Speak into existence things you can’t see yet — a dream for the career you desire and declare the future even before it’s here.
Start seeing the future as brightly as God does. We win. Live like a winner. Talk like a victor. Begin to call things that are not yet as if they already are.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.