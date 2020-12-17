Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
Dried lasagna noodles
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound Italian sausage mild, casings removed
1 medium onion, diced
5 large cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 cup white wine
8 cups baby spinach
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
¼ cup butter
¼ cup flour
3 cups whole milk
2 cups grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
2 teaspoons Italian dried herbs or seasoning
1 bay leaf
½ lemon, juiced
1 pound provolone, sliced
1 pound mozzarella, shredded
8-10 cups prepared or home-made marinara sauce
PREPARATION
Finely crumble and brown sausage in a deep skillet. Remove and set aside.
In the same skillet in the sausage fat sauté onion. Add 3 cloves garlic and cook one minute. Stir in wine and season with oregano, salt, and pepper to taste. Add the spinach and balsamic vinegar tossing gently until just softened. Stir in cooked sausage and season to taste. Set aside and cool.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add lasagna noodles and stir to separate. Follow cooking directions on package, but undercook to very al dente as pasta will continue to cook in the oven. Remove pot to sink and add cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside.
Meanwhile in a medium saucepan melt butter. Whisk in flour to form a roux, cooking for a few minutes. Whisk in milk, and continue to stir until sauce thickens. Stir in ½ cup of the grated parmesan, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, Italian herbs or seasoning, bay, nutmeg, 2 cloves garlic, and lemon juice. Adjust seasonings to taste. Set the seasoned bechamel aside and cool.
Prepare a large baking pan with nonstick spray. Ladle enough marinara to cover the bottom. Begin layering pasta sheets so they overlap slightly. Spread a layer of spinach mixture and on the pasta layer. Ladle the bechamel over the spinach mixture.
Continue to layer more pasta and top with sliced provolone. Ladle marinara over the cheese. Continue to alternate layers finishing with a layer of pasta topped with marinara. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella evenly over top of lasagna. Sprinkle grated parmesan on mozzarella and then finish with Italian herbs. Cover tightly with foil and set on a sheet pan.
Bake lasagna in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Rotate pan and bake about 20 minutes more. Uncover foil and bake until hot and bubbly and slightly browned. Cool 15 minutes before cutting. To serve ladle hot marinara into a shallow bowl and top with a slice of lasagna.