Leaves are falling, night is calling, and creepy crawlies start to roam.
Halloween soon hits the scene,
scaredy-cats remain at home!
It’s the time of the season where the heat gives way to a chilly air and we’re excited to start decorating the library with ghouls, goblins and ghosts. With Halloween looming on the horizon we’ve stirred up a witch’s stew of fun things to do at the Tyrrell County Public Library.
Before we get ahead of ourselves we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the Scuppernong River Festival coming up on Oct. 8. The library will be closed for this event, but we look forward to seeing our community members out and about during the festivities.
The library will also be closed the following Monday, Oct. 10 for staff development. Plan your visits accordingly and make sure to stock up on books and DVDs for the long weekend.
Now, back to the atmospheric anomalies, the terrifying tricks, the unfathomably up-to-no-gooders. Maybe we’re being a bit too dramatic, but at the very least we want this Halloween season to be entertaining for everyone.
We’ve already put together a wonderful display of children’s books that include kid friendly stories about the spooky holiday and all the creatures we expect to show up during it. We’ve got some other family friendly Halloween fun to announce soon, but you’ll have to stay tuned for more information on that in the coming days.
Additionally, we’d like to take a moment to highlight some other resources at the Tyrrell County Public Library that you may not be aware of.
Are you interested in learning another language? Maybe you’re about to do some international traveling and want to make sure you’re prepared?
At the library, we have a multitude of language learning tools available to our patrons. We have books on language learning that include German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Greek, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese and even Klingon for all you Star Trek fans out there. Through NCLive.org you can access over 100 language programs with your library card for additional options when learning a new language.
You can find it on our website under the Resources tab. We also have audio books available for Spanish language learning if you want to spend time becoming bilingual while you drive!
Check out the new media at Tyrrell County Public Library:
YA Graphic Novels and Manga
‘Ichiro’ by Ryan Inzana
‘Nightschool’ by Svetlana Chmakova
‘Our Wonderful Days’ by Tsurezure Biyori
‘Sazan and Comet Girl’ by Yuriko Akase
‘Dragon Goes House-Hunting’ by Kawo Tanuki
‘BL Metamorphosis’ by Kaori Tsurutani
Large Print Adult Books
‘The Home Wreckers’ by Mary Kay Andrews
‘Ghost Blows a Kiss’ by Carolyn Hart
‘The 6:20 Man’ by David Baldacci
‘The Girl from Guernica’ by Karen Robards