The best piece of gardening advice I ever received was: “Choose plants for your landscape as if you were choosing furniture for your house.” That prompts the questions: Do I need it? Do I have room for it? How am I going to use it?
It is undeniably tempting to purchase now, and ask questions later. Unfortunately, a majority of plant problems in home landscapes are a result of wrong plant, wrong place. That’s ok if we’re practicing “trowel and error” or working on turning our brown thumbs green, but it’s not ok if products are over and unnecessarily applied as a result.
So how do we balance our spring fevers with best management? Before purchasing and installing landscape plants, consider this:
In what Zone does the plant grow best? Most commercially sold landscape plants are tagged with important features like hardiness zones. This gives growers an idea of what climate is best suited for the plant. Northeast North Carolina falls into Zone 8 — check the plant tag to ensure a match.
Do I have the right place for this plant? Not only should gardeners match space requirements, but sun and moisture needs as well. It seems obvious, but match sun loving plants with full sun locations, and put shade loving plants in the shade. Although a plant may not die as a result of being planted in the wrong place, it will struggle with problems and poor performance.
Is this plant a good choice? Once you’ve made a match on site requirements, think about performance. Some plants offer unique characteristics but are notorious for problems. Understand the plant’s features and decide if it is a match for your needs. Remember that if a plant seems too good to be true, it usually is. To help with selection, visit the NC State Extension Plant Toolbox at plants.ces.ncsu.edu .
For information on plant selection, call the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.