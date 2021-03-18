The bulbs are emerging from a winter’s sleep with vibrant splashes of color. Camellia limbs drip with delicate petals as winter takes its final bow in Eastern North Carolina. Winter may linger occasionally, but spring has sleepily arrived as we lose that precious hour of rest but gain sunny evenings and warmer days as the clocks spring ahead.
And with a change of season I begin to look toward lighter, brighter menus, and leave the heavier meals behind. We now begin to see early spring vegetables, such as asparagus, peas, ramps, fiddlehead ferns and rhubarb on many restaurant menus. And spring lamb and chicken become the highlight of many meals in lieu of heavier beef.
A meal bursting with springtime flavors and colors that is one of my husband’s favorites is my Herbed Apricot Chicken. With the brightness of lemon and colorful apricots dotted with green herbs and vegetables it is as pretty as it is flavorful but easy enough for a weeknight dinner. I make it with broccoli because that’s what Randy prefers, but it can also be prepared with spring peas, asparagus or french green beans. It’s best served with rice, orzo or couscous.
This week I have included my recipe for Herbed Apricot Chicken.
Enjoy!