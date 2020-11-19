In downtown Edenton, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas after a successful Open House this past weekend, but I’m not quite ready for mistletoe and candy canes with Thanksgiving yet to come.
Thanksgiving has always been a time for gathering with family and friends, but it may be a little different this year as COVID still looms over the world. Although we may miss some of our family, Thanksgiving traditions can still take place. And besides gathering with family what comes to mind with this holiday is the food.
Thanksgiving was traditionally known and celebrated as a harvest festival by early colonists. The first celebration was thought to be in October 1621 as a feast with the Wampanoag Native American Indians at Plymouth Colony and they feasted on duck, goose, venison, pork, lobster, clams, berries, fruit, pumpkin and squash. Today, we celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November as a national holiday and turkey takes center stage.
Whether deep-fried, grilled or roasted, this giant burnished bird is a Thanksgiving tradition we love to savor. The usual accompaniments of stuffing or dressing, mashed potatoes and candied sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, the infamous green bean casserole, and of course pie complete most American Thanksgiving menus.
Thanksgiving foods are something we look forward to each year and most like to remain loyal to family traditions. Although my children are grown, they still request the same traditional meal I served them since they first toddled to the table. One of those traditions is Grandma’s Sweet Potatoes in Oranges. My mother-in-law first served them to me in high school when I joined her family for their feast, and it is something I make every year.
But sometimes it’s nice to add a new dish to your Thanksgiving repertoire and I hope you try this recipe. The presentation is pretty, and it tastes as good as it looks. This week I have included my spin on Grandma’s Sweet Potatoes in Oranges.
Enjoy!
As a note, there are many in our community that cannot enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving feast, yet alone a regular hot meal. Please consider volunteering or donating to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry.