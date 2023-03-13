Pickled Okra is one of my all-time favorites in the summertime. I literally can eat a whole jar by myself. They are delicious as a side to southern dishes or as an addition to a charcuterie board.

Pickling is the perfect way to preserve a hearty bounty of okra. One way to get a jump on canning is to plan out what recipes are your favorites and include those in your garden plans. It won’t be long until it will be time to get those summer gardens started.

Mary Morris is the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Director.