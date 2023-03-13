...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
29 and 32 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 to 30 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie,
Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and
Isle of Wight Counties, and the city of Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
Pickled Okra is one of my all-time favorites in the summertime. I literally can eat a whole jar by myself. They are delicious as a side to southern dishes or as an addition to a charcuterie board.
Pickling is the perfect way to preserve a hearty bounty of okra. One way to get a jump on canning is to plan out what recipes are your favorites and include those in your garden plans. It won’t be long until it will be time to get those summer gardens started.
For best yields, plant okra in the spring season two-to-three weeks after all danger of frost has passed, which is about late April or May for this area. For a good fall crop, plant at least three months (around the first part of August) before the first fall frost which can be as early as Oct. 31.
The North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Tool Box says okra is a warm-season vegetable in the mallow family. Sow seed or transplant in a garden that gets full sun and has moist, well-drained high organic matter soil. It has showy yellow flowers with purple centers followed by edible pods.
If grown from seed, ensure that the temperatures remain above 55 degrees, or start indoors. The pods can be harvested when they reach a length of 3”, approximately four months after sowing. Its leaves, flower buds, flowers and calyces can be eaten as greens.
For the best results okra should be harvested while small, within just a few days after it develops from the pollinated flower. When the pods grow larger, they become tough and fibrous making them inedible.
If you allow the pods to grow large it actually inhibits new pod production and reduces its productivity. For more information on Home Gardening contact Katy Shook, Consumer Horticulture Agent or Extension Master Gardeners.
Cucumber pickles are the most commonly consumed fermented vegetable in the United States, with Americans consuming more than nine pounds of all types of pickles per person each year. Pickles are fat free, cholesterol free, low in calories and a good source of vitamin K.
Research on potential health benefits of fermented foods has mainly focused on ingestion of live microorganisms and the subsequent probiotic effects, says Suzanne Johanningsmeier, research food technologist at the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Food Science Research Unit in Raleigh.
More recently, emphasis has been placed on health-promoting compounds called bioactive peptides, which are short chains of amino acids, found in fermented foods.
Some pickle juice contains probiotics, sources of bacteria that can help promote a healthy gut. Not all pickle juice is made the same way. Pickles made from a mixture of vinegar and salt would not contain probiotics because no fermentation occurs.
Once you have your bounty it won’t be hard to have enough okra to pickle.
Pure Pickled Dilled Okra
• 7 lbs. small okra pods
• 6 small hot peppers
• 4 tsp dill seed
• 8 to 9 garlic cloves
• 2/3 cup canning or pickling salt
• 6 cups water
• 6 cups vinegar (5 percent)
Yield: 8 to 9 pints
Please read Using Boiling Water Canners before beginning. If this is your first time canning, it is recommended that you read Principles of Home Canning.
Procedure: Wash and trim okra. Fill jars firmly with whole okra, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Place 1 garlic clove in each jar. Combine salt, hot peppers, dill seed, water, and vinegar in large saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour hot pickling solution over okra, leaving 1/2-inch headspace.