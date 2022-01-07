A community garden means many things to many people.
For some, a community garden is a place to grow food, flowers and herbs in the company of friends and neighbors. For others, it’s a place to reconnect with nature or get physical exercise.
Some use community gardens because they lack adequate space at their house or apartment to have a garden. Others take part in community gardening to build or revitalize a sense of community among neighbors.
Regardless of why people choose to take part in a community garden or how a garden is organized, the activity of gardening with others can be both rewarding and challenging.
Starting a community garden? Whether you are involved in a volunteer group or part of a local agency, the basic steps for moving from an idea to planting the first seed are the same. The following 10 steps can serve as your guide.
• Step 1 — Talk with friends, neighbors and local organizations about your idea. As you talk to people, collect names and numbers of those who are interested.
• Step 2 — Hold a meeting with anyone interested in the garden. The purpose of this meeting is to determine the feasibility of starting a garden, to brainstorm ideas and to address some basic questions.
• Step 3 — Find and evaluate potential garden sites. Be sure to consider churches, nonprofit agencies and businesses as potential partners. These groups may own land and have an interest in being a part of your garden.
• Step 4 — Identify local resources needed for starting a garden. Gardens can require a fair amount of tools, equipment, supplies, infrastructure, knowledge and other forms of support.
• Step 5 — Hold a second meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the notes from the previous meeting and hear reports from the people who volunteered to find and evaluate possible locations for a garden and identify local resources for starting a garden.
• Step 6 — Draft a lease agreement. It is in everyone’s best interest to have a written agreement that outlines your group’s and the landlord’s obligations and responsibilities and includes a “hold harmless” clause that states that the landlord is not responsible if a gardener is injured on the property.
• Step 7 — Develop a site plan. The plan for your garden can be as simple or elaborate as you choose. Consider including the following elements in your plan: The boundary of the lot; The location and size of garden beds; The location of the water source.
• Step 8 — Establish gardener guidelines and draft the gardener application.
• Step 9 — Prepare and develop the site. There are many ways to go about this, and much will depend on the condition of your site.
• Step 10 — Celebrate your success. Don’t forget to take a step back and recognize your accomplishments.
This article was adapted from the University of Missouri Extension Community Garden Toolkit. Find more information online, visit extension.missouri.edu/mp906 — or call (252) 482-6585.
Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent.