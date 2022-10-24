“Stay in your lane” is a concept I’ve worked on for quite some time. You may wonder if I’ve made any progress, and I promise I have. We have many biblical examples of people who interfered in others’ lanes and things went very awry.
Herodias came to mind for me recently.
To put us all on the same page, Herodias is notorious for being the woman who desired (and received) John the Baptist’s head on a platter. She was the unlawful wife of the tetrarch Herod Antipas and had formerly been the wife of Herod’s brother, Philip. As the granddaughter of Herod the Great, Herodias was herself a niece to both of her husbands, Philip and Antipas.
What we know about Herodias is that she wasn’t bothered by “sleeping her way to the top.” Not only was her marriage quasi-incestuous, but she would do that no matter how many times it took to get what she wanted.
We know of John the Baptist that he wasn’t bothered by calling people out. He spoke the truth, regardless of what power or position it threatened.
John the Baptist let it be known that Herodias was in the wrong and Herodias did not appreciate her place of comfort and entitlement being threatened. As the old saying goes, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”
Herodias acted in swift fashion because, if there’s one thing she knows, it’s manipulation. She didn’t even mind using her own daughter to get her vengeance. She took off John’s head and managed to keep her hands clean.
Herod had the power to do this long ago but hadn’t. But when John condemned Herodias’s marriage and called her out, I’m sure she expected Herod to finally do away with John. But, alas, Herod was still more scared of people’s opinions and the loss of his power than he ever could be angry (an infant, deep down inside).
John’s work and ministry will persist forever, because he prepared the way and proclaimed the truth. But Herodias? She’s relegated to a cautionary tale, or even just an embarrassment.
One more reminder to “stay in our lane,” no matter how we feel about another person. When we seek revenge or try to humiliate someone, it nearly always turns on us, even if we’re able to do some damage before the turn.
Don’t take your whole life down trying to put someone in their place. Just cruise your lane and pray for the ones beside you.
Amanda Hoggard is Connections Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. She can be reached via email at amandajhoggard@gmail.com.