The blueberry bushes in North Carolina are offering their last hurrah as the season winds down.
If you are not fortunate enough to have your own blueberry bush you can still find ripe, local blueberries at the Edenton Farmers Market, Bunch’s Produce Stand, or from many of the local farm stands that dot northeastern North Carolina. Even our Food Lion may occasionally have a few containers of North Carolina blueberries.
Blueberry season is a favorite of mine and I try to use these sweet little berries whenever I can. From breakfast to desserts to a surprising addition to a savory salad or entrée, there are many ways to incorporate these healthy fruits into your diet. Brightly colored berries are loaded with antioxidants and can help heart health, bone strength, skin health, blood pressure, diabetes management, cancer prevention and mental health.
A good way to start your day with a little brain food is to add blueberries to your cereal, yogurt or muffins. I also like to make blueberry crumb cake, add them to crepes, pancakes, waffles, or Dutch babies.
A warm blueberry scone is a wonderful breakfast treat and can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator overnight or in the freezer for weeks until you are ready to bake it off. Scones should not be heavy and dry but light and moist with a slightly browned exterior.
This week I have included my blueberry scone recipe. Enjoy!
Blueberry Scones
Makes 16
Ingredients
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• ¾ cup sugar
• 3 tablespoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon lemon zest
• 12 tablespoons frozen unsalted butter
• 1 cup fresh blueberries
• 1 1/3 cups cold heavy cream, plus more for brushing on top
• 1 egg beaten
• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Glaze:
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients. Add the zested lemon rind. Using a box grater, grate the frozen butter into the dry ingredients. Add the blueberries. Gently toss all together.
3. Stir together the cold cream, beaten, and vanilla and pour over the flour mixture and stir until just combined, adding a little more cream if needed. Lightly mix until the dough just comes together. Do not overmix.
4. On a lightly floured cutting board pat the dough into a square, about 3-inch thick. Using a sharp knife, evenly cut the large square into four smaller squares. Cut each squares into four triangles. Place the scones on the prepared baking sheet, about an inch apart. Place the pan in the refrigerator and chill for 45 minutes before baking, or freezer for fifteen minutes.
5. Brush the chilled scone tops with heavy cream. Sprinkle tops with raw sugar. Bake for 10 minutes. Rotate the pan, and bake an additional 10 minutes or until cooked through. Cover loosely with foil if browning too much.
6. Cool. While cooling whisk together the glaze. Drizzle glaze over tops.
Note: Can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator up to two days or frozen for up to 3 months.