We’ve finally started putting out our displays celebrating the 101st anniversary of the opening of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library on Feb. 2, 1921.
Mayor E.I. Warren of Edenton spoke at the occasion, noting: “This will enable every person in our community to enjoy the privilege of a well-selected public library that will strengthen and enlighten us to better citizenship; it will teach us to love home and be in sympathy with one another.
“This would, within itself, be worth more than our banks filled with gold and our bodies bedecked with jewels. I cannot help but feel that in throwing open the doors of such a building as this, which was constructed by our forefathers with such diligence and care and at such great sacrifice, would of itself interest our good people in rallying to its preservation and upkeep; and that the use of this library and the things which may be connected with it, such as local museum, and ladies’ tea room, will be to the credit and interest of our town.”
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library saved many of the records from its early days. The first book that was purchased for the library was “Sue Orcott: A Sequel To The Orcutt Girls” by Charlotte Vaile for $1.75, which is unfamiliar to me.
The second book to join the collection was “Robinson Crusoe” by Daniel Defoe and the third addition was “Tom Sawyer.”
It appears that poor “Sue Orcott” was the Twilight series of her era and not destined to be a classic.
The average price of the first three books was about $2. This translates to about $30 today (the average price of a hardback book today).
Stop by the library to see our beginnings of both the anniversary celebration and the library itself!
Picture Books:
The Year We Learned to Fly – Jacqueline Woodson & Rafael Lopez
Juvenile Fiction:
Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives – Dav Pilkey
Magic Tree House: Sunlight on the Snow Leopard – Mary Pope Osborne
Press Start: Super Cheat Codes and Secret Modes! – Thomas Flintham
Shuri: Symbiosis – Nic Stone
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Snow Leopards and Other Wild Cats – Mary Pope Osborne
What Was the Harlem Renaissance?
Who Is Chloe Kim?
Who Is Dale Earnhardt Jr?
Adult Fiction:
Criminal Mischief – Stuart Woods
Invisible – Danielle Steel
The Paris Detective – James Patterson
Something to Hide – Elizabeth George
The Starless Crown – James Rollins
Adult Non-Fiction:
Going There – Katie Couric
The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks – John Railey
The Patriots – Winston Groom
Will – Will Smith
Large Print:
Chasing Shadows — Lynn AustinDown the Hatch – M.C. Beaton & R.W. Green
Game On – Janet Evanovich