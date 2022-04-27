Nothing says spring more than strawberries. Their sweet little flowers and aroma of juicy candy-like berries dripping from each leafy plant are a tempting treat.
The Edenton Farmers Market sold out of its tasty little berries quickly on the very first day they appeared, but they will replenish with more throughout the strawberry season.
Mill Fork Farm on Rocky Hock Road in Edenton has a field where you can pick your own pint or two. Triple B Farms in Tyner and Cedar Stretch Farm in Hertford are also popular local farms offering plentiful strawberry patches. What better way to enjoy this beautiful spring weather than to pick berries under the warm North Carolina sunshine.
Of course the very best way to enjoy these bright little berries is right from the garden, but sometimes you want to dress them up a bit. In the past I have shared recipes for berry shortcakes, crepes and pavlovas, but there are so many ways to incorporate the strawberry into your menu.
Macerate them in a little sugar and top your waffles, pancakes or french toast. Add them to a salad or charcuterie board for a sweet bite of color. For a little interesting flavor, toss your berries in a little sugar and black pepper with a splash of good balsamic vinegar and serve with a nice rich brie or camembert with another drizzle of balsamic reduction.
I recently had a reader request my Fresh Strawberry Pie recipe which I have included this week.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
INGREDIENTS
• 1 baked and cooled deep-dish graham cracker crust
• 5 cups fresh strawberries
• 1 ½ cups sugar
• 1/3 cup cornstarch
• ½ cup water
• 3 cups homemade whipped cream
PREPARATION
• Chop 2 cups of berries finely. Set aside.
• In a saucepan combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in water until smooth. Add the chopped berries. Cook on medium heat, stirring constantly until boils and thickens. Cool in refrigerator about 30 minutes.
• Slice 3 cups of fresh berries into large chunks. Toss fresh berries in cooled syrup and pour into crust. Chill until firm, about 3 hours.
• Dollop home-made whipped cream on top of pie and garnish with a sliced fresh berry fan and mint.
Note: Filling can be doubled if you like a full pie. Whole berries can also be used.
Graham Cracker Crust
For one pie shell
INGREDIENTS
• 1 ½ cups finely ground graham crackers
• 5 tablespoons melted butter
• 1/3 cup sugar
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients. Spray a pie pan with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 6-8 minutes. Cool to room temperature.