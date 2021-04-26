Get out your buckets, your boots and head to the strawberry fields to get pickin’.
Fresh picked strawberries are the best but if you are seeking a way to store fruit in season to take advantage of its availability at a great price. Follow these recommendations to avoid allowing fruit to go to waste because there is more than you can eat at a given time.
While making jams, jellies and other sweet spreads is a popular way to utilize fruit, there is a simpler way to preserve it; freeze it. If you have the space and a freezer that will maintain 0ºF (use a freezer thermometer to check), freezing fruit is easy, convenient and can be quickly done.
Freezing stops microorganisms from growing and slows down spoilage which affects food quality. The best containers for freezing include freezer bags and rigid plastic freezer containers, as well as glass canning jars that are designed for freezer use. Canning/freezing jars are wide mouth and narrower at the bottom than they are at the top to allow for expansion. New jars will indicate that they are appropriate for freezing on the box. Freezer foil and freezer paper will work as well and are great for odd shapes.
Avoid paper cartons (such as empty milk cartons) or plastic yogurt, butter or dip containers as these are not designed for freezer use.
Wash, but do not soak, the fruit. Discard blemished fruit, remove stems, slice and/or peel depending on how you want to prepare your strawberries. Some fruit, such as peaches, may darken when sliced because of exposure to air, you can use ascorbic acid or fruit color preserver (follow package directions) to help avoid this. Strawberries don’t really have this problem, so this step is not needed.
You may have better flavor and texture if you pack in syrup or sugar but this is not necessary. You can find more information on this method here: https://nchfp.uga.edu/publications/uga/uga_freeze_fruit.pdf
Freezing the strawberries in a single layer on a tray before packing in containers will allow you to take out only what you need instead of having to defrost an entire solid block. Here is some information on packing and freezing fruit: https://nchfp.uga.edu/how/freeze/packing_fruits.html
If you have questions about freezing or canning strawberries please call Mary Morris, 252-482-6585 or email mary_morris@ncsu.edu.