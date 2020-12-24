The Christmas and holiday season is drawing to a close. Many may be anxious for the end of this season and year not only because of the pandemic but also due to the hectic nature of the holiday. But with all of the hustle and bustle of spreading a little cheer we often lose sight of the simple joy and peace of the season.
Draping fir around the house and lavishly filling the tree with sparkle and joy, choosing the right gift that each loved one might appreciate, getting a warm greeting off to friends and loved ones, and baking holiday sweets have become chores for many rather than relished traditions.
I think this past year has been a call to many to stop and smell the roses, or better yet freshly baked gingerbread. Christmas pleasures can fill the senses if you take a little time, take a deep breath, and simply enjoy them. I love the sounds of carols and Christmas music, the sights of twinkling lights as the Edenton skies become ablaze with color at sunset. And you know I love the aromas of holiday baking wafting from the hot oven and filling the inn with warmth.
Its not too late to savor the season. A simple pleasure I enjoy is getting up early in the morning for my quiet time before the day begins to relish an eggnog latte and a cookie. I do love a cookie. And I love baking Christmas cookies. Many years ago I held a Christmas cookie class for my Brownie troop, and in normal years hold a cookie class at the Inn. I miss cookie exchanges with friends in Charleston, and baking cookies with my kids every Christmas. Their favorites were candy cane, snowball and of course sugar cookies cut into shapes and decorated with bright sprinkles and icing.
This week I have included my sugar cookie recipe. I had it printed in Christmas cards many years ago to share with family and friends. I have made hundreds of these cookies for events in Edenton over the years in a beloved teapot shape glazed with an Edenton blue icing. I hope you enjoy these cookies, and take a little time to fill your senses with the joys of this fleeting season. Merry Christmas!
Enjoy!