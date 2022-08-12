Chowan County 4-H Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp

On July 26–29, fifteen youth participated in the Chowan County 4-H Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp. On the first day of cooking camp, the group traveled to Old Colony Smokehouse to learn all about grilling. OCS chefs and staff showed youth how to use the meat grinder, how to season the burger patties, and how to light and use a grill. Participants grilled burgers, mac and cheese, and a s’mores dessert.

Camaryn Byrum is Chowan County Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension.