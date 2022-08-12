On July 26–29, fifteen youth participated in the Chowan County 4-H Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp. On the first day of cooking camp, the group traveled to Old Colony Smokehouse to learn all about grilling. OCS chefs and staff showed youth how to use the meat grinder, how to season the burger patties, and how to light and use a grill. Participants grilled burgers, mac and cheese, and a s’mores dessert.
On Wednesday, youth learned how to make homemade strawberry jam and peanut butter.
Mrs. Patty, EFNEP Program Assistant, taught youth about the importance of hand-washing and how to fight BACteria in the kitchen. Youth took a ride on the blender bike to make strawberry banana smoothies.
Participants took a field trip to the Simply Natural Creamery and Jersey Farm on Thursday. While touring the farm, youth learned that each of the creamery’s jersey cows eats 80-90 pounds of food and drinks about 50 gallons of water each day. The creamery houses 180 milking cows that are milked three times per day. After the tour, we had a picnic lunch and enjoyed sampling some delicious vanilla ice-cream.
To start off the final day of cooking camp, youth competed in a measuring relay where teams had to properly measure flour, sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla extract. For lunch, youth made homemade mozzarella cheese and pizza dough. Youth made banana sushi for their snack and practiced using chopsticks. We had an incredible week of learning new cooking techniques. Thank you to Old Colony Smokehouse and Simply Natural Creamery for hosting us! A huge shout out goes to our amazing Extension Master Food Volunteers who helped facilitate the class.
Residential 4-H Summer Camp at the Eastern 4-H Center
Sixteen local youth attended residential 4-H summer camp at the Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia, NC on July 31 to August 5. Youth enjoyed a week of rock wall climbing, archery, swimming, crabbing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and s’mores making. Camp is an amazing opportunity for youth to try new experiences, meet new friends, gain self-confidence and independence and so much more! For more information on how to register your child for 4-H camp 2023, contact cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-333-4743.
