Summertime is for relaxed cookouts and dining al fresco whenever possible. And as summer begins, Edenton has been blessed with only a few days of uncomfortable temperatures making outdoor dining a pleasure.
Gathering outdoors calls for salads that can be shared. And a dish served al fresco is even better if it can hold well at air temperature.
Previously I included my French Potato Salad recipe and another vinaigrette-based salad that has been a main-stay of the South is the Bean Salad. Whether Three-Bean or Five-Bean, this salad usually makes an appearance at most potlucks.
While no one knows of its exact origin, Bean Salad was first documented in the United States in the 1950s when canned goods were touted for their ease and convenience. Stokely-Van Camp company introduced a Three-Bean Salad to promote their canned beans and the recipe became widely popular.
The Bean Salad recipe has not changed much over the years from the original which is composed of canned beans tossed in a sweet and pungent vinegar-based dressing and marinated a few hours. This vegetable-based dish is low in fat and high in plant-based protein and fiber.
It’s always very important to drain and rinse canned beans, but dried beans can also be cooked ahead and used. Bean Salad is also best if made in advance and refrigerated a few hours to allow the flavors to marry.
I like to add a few fresh ingredients for a little crunch and interest to the salad’s otherwise mushy texture. Fresh parsley, red onion, sweet pepper, cucumber and celery, along with blanched fresh green beans add flavor and texture to balance the salad. I also prefer to use honey rather than sugar to add depth.
This week I have included my recipe for Five-Bean Salad. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 celery stalk, diced
• ½ cup cucumber, diced
• ½ large red onion, finely diced
• 1 small yellow sweet pepper, diced
• 1 can kidney beans
• 1 can cannellini beans
• 1 can chickpeas
• 1 can small brown beans
• 1 ¼ cups fresh green beans, trimmed and cut
• 2 tablespoons diced pimientos
• ½ cup mild olive oil
• 1/3 cup white wine vinegar
• 1 garlic clove, finely minced
• Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
• 4 teaspoons Dijon Mustard
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 2 tablespoons honey, or to taste
• ½ cup parsley, chopped finely
PREPARATION
• Bring a pot of salted water to boil. Add the green beans and cook for a few minutes until tender crisp. Remove to a large bowl.
• Open, drain, and rinse all of the canned beans, and add them to the large bowl with the green beans. Add the red onion, celery, ¼ cup of parsley and peppers to the bowl and mix to combine.
• In a small bowl whisk together the vinegar, honey, Dijon, and garlic. Slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking , and season to taste. Pour over the bean mixture and toss gently to combine. Refrigerate at least 2 hours and serve with remaining chopped parsley.