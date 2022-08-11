This week marks the end of our Summer Reading Program.
Thanks to our excellent Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we celebrated the love of reading with a picnic. With yummy hot dogs, sweets, and a performance from “Big Bang Boom!,” we celebrated the hard work of the young bibliophiles of Chowan County.
To top off this celebration (literally), Ms. Destinee and the Short n’ Sweet Bakery hosted a cupcake decorating celebration for our teenage participants.
This summer, we had magical adventures with the magician Gary Shelton, appreciated our reptilian friends with OBX Lizard Land, learned the depths of the prehistoric ocean with the N.C. Museum of Natural History and much more as we sailed the Oceans of Possibilities! Alas, our ships must come to port and prepare for the start of the school year.
Yet, the adventure of reading never ends. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is open all year round with a never-ending supply of books, movies, toys, games, magazines and much more for your enjoyment.
I encourage all of our young readers (and all readers of all ages) to continue your adventure at the library this school year. We are planning some BIG events for the next couple of months, and we hope you can join us!
As a preview of what is to come, we are lining up free computer classes, an author talk in collaboration with our Friends of the Library, a new podcast series and even an expansion of our resources out to the County with a Little Free Library System.
That is just the tip of the iceberg, so stop by the library to keep up to date!
Expect the Summer Reading Program to be in full swing come 2023 as we team up with our fellow branches of the Pettigrew Regional Library System to celebrate the theme of “All Together Now,” where teamwork, friendship and community takes center stage.
Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.