This week marks the end of our Summer Reading Program.

Thanks to our excellent Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we celebrated the love of reading with a picnic. With yummy hot dogs, sweets, and a performance from “Big Bang Boom!,” we celebrated the hard work of the young bibliophiles of Chowan County.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.