It’s finally time to begin the 2022 Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The kids are out of school and the library is a great place to come by to cool off, check out some books and DVDs and attend a program.
This year is going to be better than ever. We have six programs taking place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week this summer, beginning Tuesday, June 21.
We ask that parents come by and sign-up for summer reading. Activities for ALL school aged children are planned. We even have prizes to award to those kids who show that they’ve read books this summer.
This coming week’s schedule includes:
Tuesday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. for all ages/ Pamlico Joe will be talking about habitats;
Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. for middle and high school ages/ Teen Tuesday escape room;
Wednesday, June 22nd @ 11 AM: for toddlers (2-5) /StoryTime-AMAZING OCEAN CREATURES
Wednesday, June 22 at 11 a.m.: Pop-Up Program (Ages 5-13)/Coding by Sylvan Learning Center
Thursday, June 23 at 1:15 and 5:15 p.m.: Movie day (For all kids and families) We will be showing Disney/Pixar’s “LUCA”
We hope you’ll come by with your kids, grandkids and neighbors to enjoy a Summer of Fun (with some occasional learning). Keep reading too!
Here are some new additions to our library collection.
New Books
Adult Fiction:
• The Darling Dahlias and the Red Hot Poker by Susan Wittig Albert
• Countdown to Midnight by Dale Brown
• Sound of Darkness by Heather Graham
Large Print:
• What Happened to the Bennets by Lisa Scottoline
Children’s books:
• Answers in the Pages by David Levithan
• Who is Jimmy Carter by David Stabler
• Home is Where the Birds Sing by Cynthia Rylant
• Pete the Cat not so Groovy Day by Kimberly and James Dean
Destinee Williams and Lee Lolkema are staff members of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.