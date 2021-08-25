Check It Out! 'Walk in My Combat Boots'

Jennifer Finlay

It’s back to school time which means our Summer Reading Program has ended.

The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library hosted a successful series of programs for children and teenagers this year.

We held a total of 58 in-person programs in the library, the Boys & Girls Club and other locations in the county.

Our total attendance for in-person programming was 1,297 people. The Friends of the Library sponsored 60 give-away kits for each program. Miss Lee counted about a dozen that weren’t given out.

Our newest summer offering was #TeenTuesday spearheaded by Markita. She put together eight programs that nearly 100 teenagers enjoyed. These programs included Escape Rooms, Nintendo and Xbox games, dancing and a real live game of Clue.

We’re hoping to continue programs for teenagers during the school year to keep this success rolling.

I missed a lot of the Summer Reading events this year due to family reasons. I am incredibly proud of my coworkers at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library for their amazing work and creativity this summer. This certainly is the best public library in the country – by far.

New Books

Picture Books

Baby Shark: Time for School

Silver Packages: An Appalachian Christmas Story by Cynthia Rylant

We Will Rock Our Classmates by Ryan T. Higgins

The Bruce Swap by Ryan T. Higgins

Fiction

Castle Shade – Laurie R. King

Chasing Shadows – Lynn Austin

Choose Me – Tess Gerritsen

Ghost Blows a Kiss – Carolyn Hart

Golden Girl – Elin Hilderbrand

Hidden – Fern Michaels

Love’s Dwelling – Kelly Irvin

The President’s Daughter – James Patterson

Dare Me by Megan Abbott

The Bullet by Iris Johansen

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

The Eagle’s Claw by Jeff Shaara

The Saboteurs by Clive Cussler

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon

A Woman of Words by Angela Hunt

Arctic Storm Rising by Dale Brown

Jackpot by Stuart Woods

The Invisible Life of Addi LaRue by V. E. Schwab

The Letter Keeper by Charles Martin

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera

Large Print

21st Birthday – James Patterson

A Time for Mercy – John Grisham

Along a Storied Trail – Ann H. Gabhart

The Bullet – Iris Johansen

An Irish Hostage – Charles Todd

Legacy – Nora Roberts

No Journey Too Far – Carrie Turansky

The President’s Daughter – James Patterson

The Saboteurs – Clive Cussler

Books on CD

The Bullet – Iris Johansen

The Eagle’s Claw – Jeff Shaara

Jackpot – Stuart Woods

Legacy – Nora Roberts

The President’s Daughter – Bill Clinton & James Patterson

The Saboteurs – Clive Cussler

Unfinished Business – J.A. Jance

Non Fiction

The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell

Broken (in the Best Possible Way) by Jenny Lawson

Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks – James Charlet

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.