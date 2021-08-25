It’s back to school time which means our Summer Reading Program has ended.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library hosted a successful series of programs for children and teenagers this year.
We held a total of 58 in-person programs in the library, the Boys & Girls Club and other locations in the county.
Our total attendance for in-person programming was 1,297 people. The Friends of the Library sponsored 60 give-away kits for each program. Miss Lee counted about a dozen that weren’t given out.
Our newest summer offering was #TeenTuesday spearheaded by Markita. She put together eight programs that nearly 100 teenagers enjoyed. These programs included Escape Rooms, Nintendo and Xbox games, dancing and a real live game of Clue.
We’re hoping to continue programs for teenagers during the school year to keep this success rolling.
I missed a lot of the Summer Reading events this year due to family reasons. I am incredibly proud of my coworkers at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library for their amazing work and creativity this summer. This certainly is the best public library in the country – by far.
New Books
Picture Books
Baby Shark: Time for School
Silver Packages: An Appalachian Christmas Story by Cynthia Rylant
We Will Rock Our Classmates by Ryan T. Higgins
The Bruce Swap by Ryan T. Higgins
Fiction
Castle Shade – Laurie R. King
Chasing Shadows – Lynn Austin
Choose Me – Tess Gerritsen
Ghost Blows a Kiss – Carolyn Hart
Golden Girl – Elin Hilderbrand
Hidden – Fern Michaels
Love’s Dwelling – Kelly Irvin
The President’s Daughter – James Patterson
Dare Me by Megan Abbott
The Bullet by Iris Johansen
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
The Eagle’s Claw by Jeff Shaara
The Saboteurs by Clive Cussler
Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon
A Woman of Words by Angela Hunt
Arctic Storm Rising by Dale Brown
Jackpot by Stuart Woods
The Invisible Life of Addi LaRue by V. E. Schwab
The Letter Keeper by Charles Martin
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera
Large Print
21st Birthday – James Patterson
A Time for Mercy – John Grisham
Along a Storied Trail – Ann H. Gabhart
The Bullet – Iris Johansen
An Irish Hostage – Charles Todd
Legacy – Nora Roberts
No Journey Too Far – Carrie Turansky
The President’s Daughter – James Patterson
The Saboteurs – Clive Cussler
Books on CD
The Bullet – Iris Johansen
The Eagle’s Claw – Jeff Shaara
Jackpot – Stuart Woods
Legacy – Nora Roberts
The President’s Daughter – Bill Clinton & James Patterson
The Saboteurs – Clive Cussler
Unfinished Business – J.A. Jance
Non Fiction
The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell
Broken (in the Best Possible Way) by Jenny Lawson
Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks – James Charlet