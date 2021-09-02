I recently stopped by Edenton Farmers Market on a Wednesday afternoon looking for a quick but tasty dinner to make. I was in luck!
Floyd Layden’s son had some beautiful fresh swordfish! The steaks smelled like the sea and had wonderful firm flesh and color.
Then I stopped by Donna Spivey for some fabulous bread that was still warm and fragrant! And, of course, I had to try the new fall flavors with her pumpkin and apple crumb breads.
My next stop was Back 40 Produce where Darryl Stallings had such a pretty array of fresh vegetables it was hard to choose! But go early as much of his produce sells out quickly!
And last, but not least, a stop to the Market’s freezer for some Simply Natural Creamery ice cream for dessert.
Dinner took about 30 minutes from start to finish. I always keep staples like couscous on hand that cook quickly, along with lemons, dried herbs as well as fresh herbs and cherry tomatoes from my garden.
This week I have included a recipe for Grilled Swordfish with Roasted Vegetable Couscous. Swordfish steaks pair well with Mediterranean flavors, but other fresh vegetables and herbs can be used to your liking. It’s perfect for a quick weeknight dinner and special enough for a weekend get-together when you want more time with your friends and less time in the kitchen.
Enjoy!
If you a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Grilled Swordfish with Roasted Vegetable
Couscous
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup red onion, diced
• 1 cup asparagus or broccoli, trimmed and cut into small pieces
• ½ cup zucchini, diced
• ½ cup summer squash, diced
• ½ cup pepper, large diced
• ½ cup cherry tomatoes, diced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• Extra virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 2 cups couscous
• ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
• 4 fresh swordfish steaks
• 1 lemon
• Crushed red pepper, to taste
• ½ teaspoon each: Smoked paprika, Lemon pepper, Garlic pepper, Dried oregano
• ¼ teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine any combination of vegetables on a foil-lined sheet pan. Season with salt and pepper, and toss with olive oil and garlic. Roast for 10-15 minutes. Set aside.
• While the vegetables roast, cook the couscous as package directs until al dente.
• Pat the swordfish steaks dry. Season fish with olive oil, herbs, and the zest of one lemon. Preheat a gas grill to medium and oil the grates. When hot, grill the fish steaks for 5 to 6 minutes on one side, turn over once the bottom begins to look opaque and brown, and then grill on the other side for 3 minutes, depending on the thickness. The fish should be firm but flake easily. Set aside to rest.
• Toss the warm couscous with half of parsley, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Finish roasted vegetables with lemon juice. Serve each plate with couscous, topped with veggies. Arrange swordfish on top and drizzle with lemon juice and parsley.