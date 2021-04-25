Nothings says spring more than strawberries. Their sweet tiny white flowers and bright candy-like berries dripping from each leafy plant are a tempting treat.
Such a favorite springtime fruit for many that the Edenton Farmers Market sold out of its strawberries very quickly on the first day they appeared, but will replenish with more throughout the season. Mill Fork Farm on Rocky Hock Road in Edenton has a field where you can pick your own pint or two. Triple B Farms in Tyner and Cedar Stretch Farm in Hertford are also popular local farms offering plentiful strawberry patches.
Even our Food Lion carries local strawberries to enjoy, so much better that the cardboard variety shipped in from parts unknown. If you have not yet gotten some of our local strawberries, I urge you to try some before the season is over.
Strawberries are such a wonderful treat on their own but there are many ways to use these berries from pies to jam. They are wonderful on a salad with goat cheese, pecans, pickled red onion, and a nice champagne vinaigrette, or macerated in sugar, balsamic vinegar and pepper and served with creamy brie. In the past I have shared Strawberry Hand Pie, Fresh Strawberry Pie and Berry Crepe recipes.
This week I have included my Individual Berry Pavlovas recipe. The Pavlova is named after Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. When she toured New Zealand in 1926 the chef of The Wellington Hotel was inspired by her tutu and created this white cloud-like dessert for her. The dessert is simply a slightly crisp flavored meringue and is usually large like a cake, and sometimes even stacked with whipped cream and fruit or chocolate.
It’s great for those needing a gluten-free option, as well as those avoiding carbs. You can dress it up for a dinner party or they make a great snack for kids of all ages because under that slightly crisp exterior lies a soft marshmallowy middle. Enjoy!