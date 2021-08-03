Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Rain. High 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.