For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.
- Luke 2:11
This weekend, people across the world will be celebrating Christmas. Families will gather, sharing food, presents, love and laughter. I love being with my family, as I know you do too.
Other times we gather is not the same as Christmas. There is a different feeling all around us and inside us. My family gathers at my home on Christmas Eve so each individual family can be home together on Christmas Day.
I may visit some of them on Christmas morning, but the rest of the day is spent alone at home. I say alone, but that’s not really so. I set aside a block of time to spend with Jesus.
I love to read the gospel of John on Christmas because His gospel, in every sentence, elevates Jesus to who He really is – the Son of God, glorious and full of grace. It makes you thankful for this special day when we remember that God came down to our level so we might one day go home to be with Him.
John records Jesus saying on His last day, “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
As a mother, I think about that birth in Bethlehem. We don’t read of anyone else being there, so it seems Joseph and Mary worked together to birth this child. Brought forth and laid in a manger. How tired and how satisfied they must have felt. A wonderful togetherness must have permeated that cave.
Thinking they were the only ones to know God’s secret, they were surprised when shepherds showed up to worship the baby. It was a confirmation from God as well as an announcement.
When the time came for the purification rites required by the Law of Moses, Joseph and Mary took him to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord as required by the Law of Moses and to present a sacrifice. While there, Simon and Anna confirmed once again that He was the Messiah sent from God.
Later still, wise men from the East came to bring gifts and worship the one born King of the Jews. Can you put yourself in their place and imagine what that was like? They were simple people who had now been visited by both shepherds and the wealthy wise men. Shepherds came to the stable and a wealthy caravan pulled up outside their house.
The Bible tells us Mary pondered these things in her heart. How these things must have lightened her day! From reading in the Bible, I don’t think even Mary realized the full extent of who He was. I believe she was looking for the same thing all Israel expected – someone who would free them and sit on the throne of David. Bad days were coming for her but for now they were days of wonder.
This Christmas, either with your family or alone, take a block of time to worship and be thankful that a Savior was sent to us – to you. Without Him, we would be lost. With Him, we have the gift of an eternal home and an eternal life with the One who has loved us before the foundation of the world.