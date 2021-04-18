JACKSONVILLE, Florida – I was stationed there over two years.
It was the largest city in the United States at the time – largest air base and had the distinction of having the most venerial disease in the U.S.
St. Augustine was interesting with its old fort and cobble streets. A buddy of mine lived in Vero Beach and I went home with him several times. Fifty miles an hour was the limit you could go from your home base. If you got caught – oh, boy.
After the war, the wife and I took a trip to Florida. Stopped in Titusville overnight. Next morning, fishing in the river, I could see a rocket platform at the Cape. Titusville at that time was a small village. Must be a good-sized town by now.
On one of my weekend trips, I sent to Gainesville, Florida, and went swimming with the college kids. They took me to a hole in the ground and the water was ice cold. All had a good times, I was 18 at the time.
Georgia
Stopped in a little town in Georgia and a man said that when the Tennessee Valley Authority opened the flood gates that people came from miles around to surf. That was done the same time each year. They had restored the little train depot.
South Carolina
Can’t say much about it except that the wife and I did stop at Calibash, which is famous for its fish. I have played golf at several of the state’s courses.
Charleston and Savannah both on our Eastern seaboard are famous for being tourist attractions.
Tennessee
Went to several small towns, can not remember their names. One had a covered bridge. Another had a fort. One had a building and inside was a log cabin that belonged to Abe Lincoln. Old graveyard had stones but no names. Explored Shitties Village, where the men sat on one side and the women on the other. They had their garden and their only income was the making of beautiful furniture.
Ended up in Nashville on Sunday. Saw the Grand Old Opry building. Explored Main Street and headed home. Drove all the way to Wythville, Virginia, before finding a motel room. They were having a “Battle of the Bands” in Nashville the next day and all the rooms in the motel were taken.
That was about a 150-mile trip.
We also went to Dollywood with my then 6-year-old granddaughter. Went to Sevierville and saw Dolly’s statue in front of the county building.
Kentucky
Stopped at Howard Johnson Motel and had supper. Next morning, went to King Ranch to see young colts out grazing and running around. Went to Kenning Race Track and watched the horses being exercised. Saw the statue of Sea Biscuit, the great Triple-Crown winner of the 60th.
Area of Lexington is quiet until they have the Kentucky Derby.