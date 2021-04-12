"Things I have done and seen"
Let's start with California and work our way back East.
San Francisco -- the Golden Gate bridge. Went over it. Crookedest street in the U.S.A. -- went down it.
San Francisco to Long Beach -- 6-lane highway. Went on Queen Mary -- went on and in Howard Hughes' plywood plane.
Took highway 1 back north (Coastal Road) next to ocean. Stopped at and toured Hearst Castle. Toured J. Paul Getty Museum. Went in Wayfarers Chapel, also known as the Glass Church.
Mudslide sent us (wife and me) 50 miles around famous golf course. Spent one night in California town of Modesto.
On troop train from Jacksonville, Fla., to San Francisco, when we went through Colorado you could see slag (loose rocks) where the gold miners had dug out of the mountain.
Coming back from Japan, I was on the top side (Navy slang for the top deck) and was looking out at the ocean. To my amazement, the water was as slick as glass. Five minutes later, it had waves 25 feet tall.
One morning at breakfast, the boy next to me threw up in his tray of food. I jumped up and headed for the upper deck and the rail. Ten feet from it, I planted my hand over my mouth. Didn't make it. Had to wash my hands before going back to eat.
Coming back from Japan, we had this group of sailors that was supposed to be carried to Norfolk, Virginia. Half way between Texas and Cuba, we were ordered to go back to Orange, Texas. The river was not the largest, but large enough. We got there late in the day.
The tide was out and when we tried to maneuver a bend in the river, we stuck the bow in a mud bank. We stayed there until the tide rose the next day. We tied up beside another ship that was already there.
Spent a day in Montgomery, Alabama, mostly with my buddy and two girls from Detroit, Michigan.
In Birmingham, Alabama, was a rocket taking apart (three sections) so the people could see inside it. Later spent a week with a family there.
Had heard of wharf rats and finally saw one in Orange, Texas. As they say, it was as large as any cat in America. Its stomach was solid and round. It was about a foot and one-half long, not counting its tail.
At Chattanooga, we went to a tanning factory -- a state park where water had washed out the soil and left a cave. Dropped down into Georgia to Chicamauga where the South held prisoners in the war between states. To my surprise, every Northern state built a monument there. They were beautiful. They were about 7 feet tall and 5 feet wide.
North of Knoxville on Highway 13, a man spent a lifetime collecting things. Each summer it's open to the public. Ladies made soap, canning things and so on. It's called Morristown.
I was 95 on Dec. 10, 2020.