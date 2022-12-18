...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A mighty Empire, a massive taxation machine, a sprawling governing power; all these things might seem of little consequence to a newly betrothed couple with a baby on the way. Still, they were of the utmost importance to the first Roman Emperor, Caesar Augustus.
Caesar Augustus recorded in his journal: The Deeds of Divine Augustus, that he ordered censuses of Rome and its territories in 28 B.C., 8 B.C., and 14 A.D. Caesar Augustus was the self-made title of Gaius Octavius, born September 23, 63 B.C.
Adopted by his great uncle, Julius Caesar, dictator of Rome, Octavian took the reins and completed Rome’s transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire. Octavian became Rome’s first Emperor.
Perhaps on the first Christmas, all eyes were on Caesar Augustus with his census. His name and census begin the narrative of the Greatest King — Jesus (Luke 2:1). Caesar was unknowingly God’s pawn, helping set an ancient prophecy in motion (Proverbs 21:1).
How did Caesar Augustus pave the way for the Greatest King, and what lessons can we learn? The first lesson learned: seldom are the main dramas center stage. Augustus’ census might have dominated the spotlight of the first Christmas, but the real story is that God came to earth and put on flesh in the person of Christ Jesus (John 1:1; 14).
The first thing that jumps out about how Augustus paved the way for Jesus: understanding the Pax Romana, “the peace of Rome.” The Pax Romana afforded Mary and Joseph safe travel on roads that were well-maintained for the first century. The Pax Romana would also aid the fast spread of the gospel in the mid to late first century.
A second thing jumps out relating to how Augustus paved the way for Jesus. Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem was foretold prophetically by Micah (Micah 5:2). It was necessary that Jesus be born in Bethlehem. Without Augustus’ census, Mary and Joseph would have had no reason to come to Bethlehem.
The second lesson learned: even taxation had a purpose in God’s plan. More than likely, the reason for the census was to analyze Rome’s ability to tax. Taxation with purpose: God’s purpose was to get Mary and Joseph to the correct place for His Son to be born. Every detail is significant to God.
The final lesson learned: all power and dominion belong to God (Colossians 1:16). God used Augustus, but when it came time to split the sky and send his angelic messengers to earth to announce the arrival of the Greatest King, King Jesus (Luke 2:9-14), God did not ask Augustus’ permission. God, in His sovereign time and by His sovereign will, allowed every event to unfold so that everything would play out as He foretold through the prophets. Never stress because God is not caught off guard and knows that He is working in every detail to accomplish His plans (Psalm 138:8).
With its taxation machine, the mighty Roman Empire could care less about a poor couple in an outlying province. God cared. God used Caesar Augustus’ census for a far more critical purpose than Caesar knew. God used the Roman census to fulfill prophecy and point to the Greatest Ruler of all — Jesus.