Light up a neighbor or friend’s yard with these fun and decorative snowmen tea-lights!
Supplies:
- Battery operated tea-lights
- Black permanent marker
- Red ribbon
- Black felt
- Orange permanent marker
- Glue gun
Activity Steps:
1. Using your black marker, draw coal eyes and mouth. Using your orange marker, color your tea-light flame to make the carrot nose.
2. Cut your snowman’s top hat out of the black felt. Glue red ribbon on hat for the band. Glue hat on your snowman’s head. Make sure to always ask an adult for help when using the glue gun.
3. Cut a length of red ribbon for scarf. Make a loop with the ribbon and glue front pieces to hold. Attach to your snowman.
4. Get a length of ribbon and tie ends together. Attach to your snowman and hang up for all to see!